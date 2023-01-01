Japan Leads the Way at Asian Karate Championships
January 01 | 2023
Japan dominated at the Asian Karate Championships, which wrapped up Monday in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, capturing eight golds and 13 overall medals. The Japanese squad overwhelmed in the kata competition taking all four gold medals. Kakeru Nishiyama won in men's individual kata while Hikaru Ono won the women's individual title. The men's and women's team kata championships also went to Japan.
Kyo Hirata added the men's 84+ kg kumite title for Japan as Shiori Nakamura, Kayo Someya and Ayumi Uekusa also claimed gold in the women's 55 kg, 68 kg and 68+ kg divisions, respectively. Iran captured the men's team kumite title while Kazakhstan took the women's team fighting crown.
The competition also saw para-karate included for the first time as the World Karate Federation seeks to gain entrance to the 2028 Paralympics.
