Korean Archery Designated "Intangible Cultural Heritage"

The martial art of "hwalssogi" or traditional Korean archery, has been designated as an intangible cultural heritage by the Cultural Heritage Administration in South Korea. Citing it's frequent appearance in historical literature and culture, the administration said hwalssogi has played a significant role in Korean traditional martial arts.

Though archery became a formal sport known as "gungdo" under the Japanese occupation during the early 20th century, unlike taekwondo which is primarily based on Japanese karate, hwalssogi does appear to have legitimate roots in a traditional Korean art of archery. The bow used is much shorter than the Japanese bow and closer to that used by Mongolian archers.

Demetrious Johnson - Mixed-Martial Arts Superstar

Talks About Being a Smaller Fighter in a Combat Sport Ruled by Giants

At first glance, most people — most martial artists, even — will zero in on the smaller person in any fight and deem him or her to be at a distinct disadvantage. It's a natural tendency to draw this conclusion based on obvious attributes such as height, weight and reach. However, that tendency does not always lead to accurate conclusions.

ONE Championship: No Surrender recap

ONE Championship made its triumphant return in Bangkok with ONE: No Surrender on Friday, July 31. The six-bout event featured some of the biggest names in Muay Thai and kickboxing and helped put the spotlight back on the organization after several months without a marquee event.

While the COVID-19 pandemic halted the event schedule, ONE: No Surrender was a step in the right direction with sensational talents and matches to kick start the back-half of the year for Asia's largest sports media property.

Martial Arts and Dog Defense

Belgium officers conducting a police canine training demonstration.

The prospect of being attacked by a dog is frightening, especially one that's bred to be aggressive. The first thing all students of self-defense should keep in mind, even if you're comfortable around canines, is that no matter how domesticated a dog might be, it's still an animal. As such, it can turn on you at any time without warning.

Traditional Teaching and Mentorship: TAO of Teaching

This blog is about education and learning theory as applied to the martial arts. Learning - and teaching are what we do as martial artists so we should all be invested in improving the learning process. In upcoming blogs I hope to discuss a variety of modern, research-based approaches to learning, but since our arts have been passed on for generations it is important to appreciate and understand the genius of traditional instruction, as well. Today I'd like to briefly discuss a traditional approach to martial arts instruction that has a great deal of relevance for modern students and instructors. This is instruction through the sempai-kohai relationship. This is a topic, of course, can be studied in detail on its own, but as we lay the groundwork for our study of learning theory we'll give a brief review of the particular aspects of the sempai-kohai relationship in martial arts instruction here.
