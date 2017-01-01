×

karate
martial arts movies
entertainment
July, 2018

Revisit the First Two Karate Kid Movies to Better Enjoy the New Cobra Kai Series 2

karate
martial arts movies
entertainment
karate kid
July, 2018

Revisit the First Two Karate Kid Movies to Better Enjoy the New Cobra Kai Series 1

kickboxer
jiu-jitsu
Movies
July, 2018

Alain Moussi: The Next Big Action Star

martial arts movies
Gene LeBell
"Judo" Gene LeBell
stunt work
movie stunts
April, 2018

How to Use Martial Arts to Break Into Movie Stunt Work

Bodhidharma
bushido
katana
martial art
martial arts
May, 2017

Martial Arts Enlightenment: Why the Samurai Warriors Practiced Zen, Part 2

Bodhidharma
buddhist teachings
martial art
martial arts
Japanese Martial Arts History
May, 2017

Martial Arts Enlightenment: Why the Samurai Warriors Practiced Zen, Part 1

about wing chun
Dan Inosanto
Donnie Yen
Fist of Fury
hong kong action
March, 2017

Donnie Yen: The Martial Artist Who Brought a Wing Chun Legend to Life in 3 Ip Man Movies

bullying
martial art
martial arts
humor
Master Ken
March, 2017

Enter the Mind of Master Ken, the Martial Artist Behind Enter the Dojo, Part 2

american kenpo
Ed Parker
kenpo
Brazilian jiu-jitsu
BJJ
March, 2017

Enter the Mind of Master Ken, the Martial Artist Behind Enter the Dojo, Part 1

Chuck Norris
Cynthia Rothrock
kung fu movie
kung fu movies
kung fu wushu
January, 2017

Cynthia Rothrock: Best Advice for Beginners in the Martial Arts

Dan Ivan
Ed Parker
Floyd Burk
jujitsu
karate dojo
September, 2016

Thomas LaPuppet: Remembering a Pioneer of American Karate and Fighter From the Legendary Tong Dojo

jackie chan films
martial art
martial arts
martial arts movie
muay thai warrior
April, 2016

Jon Foo: Co-Star of the New Rush Hour TV Series Worked With Jackie Chan, Tony Jaa and Yuen Woo-Ping!

Donnie Yen
kung fu films
martial art
martial arts
martial arts movie
March, 2016

Martial Arts of Star Wars: The Force Awakens (Part Two)

films
film
Donnie Yen
martial art
martial arts
February, 2016

Martial Arts of Star Wars: The Force Awakens (Part One)

films
film
chinese martial arts movies
Donnie Yen
iron monkey
January, 2016

Venture 'Into the Badlands' With Daniel Wu: Martial Artist Battles Bad Guys in a Dystopian Future!

