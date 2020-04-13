CRIS CYBORG EARLY DAYS OF AN MMA CHAMPION

by J. Michael Plott

To her fans around the world, she's a near-invincible fighter called "Cyborg." To her friends and family, she's known as Cris Justino. Either way, she's an MMA killing machine with a professional record of 22-2.

Even while growing up in Curitiba, Brazil, she exhibited a love of competition. In high school, she built herself into a nationally ranked handball player. During a 2004 championship, she earned the attention of another competitor's parent — that man turned out to be Rudimar Fedrigo, head instructor at the Chute Boxe Academy.

Chute Boxe is a renowned MMA gym in Brazil that started life as a muay Thai school. It's cranked out some fearsome fighters, including Wanderlei Silva, Mauricio "Shogun" Rua, Thiago Silva, Gabriel Gonzaga and Anderson Silva. Scoring an invite to train there, especially from the head instructor, was an honor Cyborg didn't fully appreciate at the time.

In an interview, Fedrigo was asked why he invited the teenager to his academy. He said that while watching her play handball, he was struck by her athleticism — she appeared much stronger and better-conditioned than everyone else. All that potential was too much to resist, he said, so he offered her a free muay Thai class.

Cyborg took him up on the offer, and four months later she found herself registered for her first MMA fight. She lost via a kneebar, then bounced back and went the distance six months later against her next opponent, a far more experienced fighter. Cyborg wound up winning a unanimous decision.

The fighting phenom won her next three bouts, all via vicious KOs. It proved increasingly tough to find victims — rather, opponents — prompting Cyborg to execute a course correction and begin competing in muay Thai, Brazilian jiu-jitsu and wrestling. In 2008 she signed with the EliteXC promotion and proceeded to defeat Shayna Baszler in her first bout.

Cyborg stayed with EliteXC for another fight, then signed with Strikeforce. Her first mission was to take on featherweight champion Gina Carano. The Brazilian knocked out the American before the end of the first round. Cyborg went on to defend her title against three more opponents, winning with a knockout each time.

Much has happened in the career of Cris Cyborg since Black Belt published this piece. To read more, pick up the June/July 2020 issue when it goes on sale May 19. Order your copy directly from the Black Belt Store!

or Subscribe today and recieve it before it goes out on newsstand!

SUBSCRIBE NOW!

SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the world largest magazine of martial arts.

FightBack Live with Alain Moussi

BLACK BELT MAG & @COMBATGOTV PRESENT #FIGHTBACK

Alain Moussi is an actor, stuntman and 6th Degree Black Belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, best known as the lead role for the reboot movie series Kickboxer, a role that was originated by Jean-Claude Van Damme.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web

Fight Back : View the Line Up

Join us live on Facebook to Benefit COVID-19 First Respondents

Join us LIVE ON FACEBOOK all week long


Join Black Belt Magazine and Combat Go as we present Fight Back: A Virtual Martial Arts Training Event Benefiting Covid First Respondents. In Partnership with Bellator MMA and Century Martial Arts we bring you 5 straight days of seminars and interviews from the world's biggest names in martial arts. This LIVE event will benefit first respondents of the Covid-19 pandemic through our partnership with American Red Cross. Please help us in uniting the martial arts community as one to support those putting their lives on the line to help others.
Donate Here!

- Graciela Casillas, known as "The Goddess", is a former boxer and kickboxer who competed in the bantamweight division.

- John Hackleman is a 44 year veteran of martial arts, a North American Champion, Pacific heavyweight Champion, coach of the UFC's most dominant fighters and is ranked #5 fighter in the world.

- Stanislav Horuna is a World Games Champion, World and European championship medalist, and a Ukrainian karateka competing in the kumite 75 kg division.

- Master Ken is an actor, comedian, creator of the webshow "Enter the Dojo" as well as a martial artist with various backgrounds including Kenpo.

- Tim Kennedy currently serves in the United States Army, a 3rd Degree Black Belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and is a retired mixed martial artist who fought in the UFC, Strikeforce, WEC, ShoMMA, HDNet FIghts and IFL.

- Ernie Kirk is a Krav Maga Black Belt, Certified Contact Weapon Defense and Control Instructor who has trained Army Rangers, US Air Force personnel, police departments from around the US, UK and Colombia, SWAT teams, Homeland Security, Federal Air Marshals, Secret Service, and the Tactical Officers Association.

- Apolo Ladra has over 40 years of training specializing in Kali with an ATA 6th Degree Black Belt, 7th Degree WTF Black Belt, and the rank of Master at the Ernie Reyes West Coast Tae Kwon Do Association.

- Pat McNamara (Mac) has 22 years of Special Operations experience, 13 of which were in 1st SFOD-D with extensive experience in hostile fire/combat zones in the Middle East, and Eastern Europe.

- Richard Norton attained a 9th Degree in Zen Do Kai and is know as an action film star, stuntman, fight choreographer and martial arts trainer.

- Burton Richardson is a 3rd Degree Black Belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, instructor in Jun Fan JKD and Filipino martial arts under Guro Dan Inosanto, instructor in the JKD Grappling Association and Thai Boxing, and has worked as a stunt choreographer and actor.

- Paulo Rubio works to inspire the marital and tactical arts community for 10 plus years with his media production, specifically his interviews and exploration by experts in the field.

- Harinder Singh is a teacher of military, special forces, Secret Service, SWAT, and over 150 law enforcement agencies across the globe. He is a master instructor of Jeet Kune Do, Tai Chi, Wing Chun, Escrima and holds a Brown Belt in BJJ.

- Jared Wihongi has over 20 years experience as a SWAT Operator and over 34 years in various martial arts from around the world including the advanced rank of Tuhon in the Filipino combat art of Pekiti-Tirsia Kali.

- Eyal Yanilov travels the world to conduct courses as an Israeli Krav Maga instructor and Chief Instructor of Krav Maga Global who holds the highest level in Krav Maga with Master 3.

Master Ken Live

Master Ken Live

Master Ken is an actor, comedian, creator of the webshow "Enter the Dojo" as well as a martial artist with various backgrounds including Kenpo.

Eyal Yanilov - Founder of Krav Maga Global

https://www.facebook.com/BlackBeltMagazine/videos/555032701826256/

Eyal Yanislov Live

Eyal Yanilov travels the world to conduct courses as an Israeli Krav Maga instructor and Chief Instructor of Krav Maga Global who holds the highest level in Krav Maga with Master 3.

Apolo Ladra - Master in Pekiti Tirsia Kali

Apolo Ladra Live

Apolo Ladra has over 40 years of training specializing in Kali with an ATA 6th Degree Black Belt, 7th Degree WTF Black Belt, and the rank of Master at the Ernie Reyes West Coast Tae Kwon Do Association.

Pat Mac - Founder of Combat Strength Training System

Pat Mac Live

Pat McNamara (Mac) has 22 years of Special Operations experience, 13 of which were in 1st SFOD-D with extensive experience in hostile fire/combat zones in the Middle East, and Eastern Europe.

John Hackleman - Founder of The Pit

John Hackleman Live

John Hackleman is a 44 year veteran of martial arts, a North American Champion, Pacific heavyweight Champion, coach of the UFC's most dominant fighters and is ranked #5 fighter in the world.

Harinder Singh - Founder of JKD Athletics

Harinder Singh Live

Harinder Singh is a teacher of military, special forces, Secret Service, SWAT, and over 150 law enforcement agencies across the globe. He is a master instructor of Jeet Kune Do, Tai Chi, Wing Chun, Escrima and holds a Brown Belt in BJJ.

Paulo Rubio - Founder of Aperture Fight

Paulo Rubio Live

Paulo Rubio works to inspire the marital and tactical arts community for 10 plus years with his media production, specifically his interviews and exploration by experts in the field.

Jared Wihongi - Tactical Knife Instructor

Jared Wihongi Live

Jared Wihongi has over 20 years experience as a SWAT Operator and over 34 years in various martial arts from around the world including the advanced rank of Tuhon in the Filipino combat art of Pekiti-Tirsia Kali.

Burton Richardson: Founder of JKD Unlimited

Burton Richardson Live

Burton Richardson is a 3rd Degree Black Belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, instructor in Jun Fan JKD and Filipino martial arts under Guro Dan Inosanto, instructor in the JKD Grappling Association and Thai Boxing, and has worked as a stunt choreographer and actor.

Tim Kennedy - Co-Founder of Sheepdog Response

Tim Kennedy Live

Tim Kennedy currently serves in the United States Army, a 3rd Degree Black Belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and is a retired mixed martial artist who fought in the UFC, Strikeforce, WEC, ShoMMA, HDNet FIghts and IFL.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web

FightBack Live with John Chung

BLACK BELT MAG & @COMBATGOTV PRESENT #FIGHTBACK

John Chung is a member of the Black Belt Hall of Fame, ranked number one in the world since 1981 holding World Champion titles in both forms and fighting.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web

FightBack Live with Ernie Reyes Sr.

BLACK BELT MAG & @COMBATGOTV PRESENT #FIGHTBACK

Ernie Reyes Sr., known as one of the greatest martial arts masters of all time, is also an actor and fight choreographer and co-founder and head instructor of West Coast World Martial Arts, where he has been teaching for more than 35 years.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Don’t miss a thing Subscribe to Our Newsletter