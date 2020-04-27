BLACK BELT MAGAZINE AND COMBAT GO HOST WEEKLONG VIRTUAL MARTIAL ARTS SEMINAR

Martial Arts' biggest stars rally to support COVID-19 frontline responders in worldwide virtual teaching benefit


(April 27, 2020, Los Angeles, CA) -- Black Belt Magazine and Combat Go, in association with Bellator MMA, announced today Fight Back, a virtual martial arts training event featuring the world's biggest Martial Artists, raising funds for the benefit of American Red Cross relief efforts, directly providing support for medical professionals on the frontlines of the pandemic.

The weeklong virtual event will take place on Black Belt Magazine's Facebook page on May 4th to 8th. Each day covers over 8 hours of instruction from an A-list line up of world champions, trainers, and legends, including leading instructor Billy Blanks, Bill Wallace, Demian Maia, Chael Sonnen, Lyoto Machida, Tim Kennedy, and Rickson Gracie. The event also includes the Facebook premiere of exclusive interviews featuring martial arts superstars Dan Inosanto, Michael Jai White,Carlos Machado, Demetrious Johnson, and more.

The seminars will replay the following week on Black Belt Magazine's YouTube channel and Combat Go, a free digital TV channel that is available on Roku Channel, Xumo, Jungo SBS, and Stirr in the United States.

"The martial arts industry is in a unique position to help give back to healthcare professionals and first responders on the frontlines during these unprecedented times," says Michael Dillard, President of Black Belt Magazine. "With martial artists everywhere taking their classes to online formats, we jumped at this opportunity to help inspire those in quarantine with words of wisdom and at home techniques from some of the top practitioners around the world."

"During these uncertain times, it gives us hope to see how people all over the world are finding new and innovative ways to stay connected," said George Chung, former World Karate Champion, CEO and co-founder of Jungo TV. We are honored to be part of this global martial arts experience Fight Back with our partners Black Belt Magazine, Bellator, and Ellis Island Honors Society to support the American Red Cross in the global fight to end COVID-19."

Donationswill be made in cooperation with the Ellis Island Honors Society. 100% of the proceeds will go to relief efforts, directly supporting American Red Cross.

More details about the event can be found on Black Belt Magazine's website and Combat Go's Facebook page.

About Century Martial Arts

Century Martial Arts exist to inspire and equip people of all ages to undertake the life changing benefits of martial arts. Founded in 1976 by Michael Dillard, Century has grown to become the world's largest supplier of martial arts equipment. Century also owns and operates the Martial Arts Industry Association (MAIA), Gameness Fightwear, and Black Belt Magazine who all play an integral role in the growth and success of martial arts as an industry. As our CEO Michael Dillard says, "we are proud of the fact that our company is not just a martial arts company, but a company made up of martial artists."

About Jungo TV

Jungo TV is an international streaming media company, delivering ad supported television and video on demand content. The company owns and operates 30 digital-first channels, covering a wide range of content verticals, including sports, music, and international entertainment. Since its founding in 2016, Jungo TV has increased its carriage footprint to 200 million devices with over 1 billion monthly views across its networks in North America, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and South Asia. Jungo TV's founders and major investors include Dr. Mehmet Oz, the renowned cardio-thoracic surgeon and Emmy® Award-winning host of The Dr. Oz Show; Nasser J. Kazeminy, entrepreneur, business leader, philanthropist and Chairman of NJK Holding; Sandy Climan, CEO of Entertainment Media Ventures and longtime Hollywood deal maker; William Pope, CEO of SunChase Holdings; and Jungo TV CEO George Chung, entrepreneur and former Chief Content Officer of Crunchyroll.

FightBack Live with Kathy Long

BLACK BELT MAG & @COMBATGOTV PRESENT #FIGHTBACK

Kathy Long dominated women's kickboxing in the 1980's as a five-time World Kickboxing Champion and MMA fighter and briefly fought as a professional boxer; she holds an 8th Dan Black Belt in Kung Fu San Soo and 1st Dan Black Belt in Aikido.

mma

Fight Back : View the Line Up

Join us live on Facebook to Benefit COVID-19 First Respondents

Join us LIVE ON FACEBOOK all week long


Join Black Belt Magazine and Combat Go as we present Fight Back: A Virtual Martial Arts Training Event Benefiting Covid First Respondents. In Partnership with Bellator MMA and Century Martial Arts we bring you 5 straight days of seminars and interviews from the world's biggest names in martial arts. This LIVE event will benefit first respondents of the Covid-19 pandemic through our partnership with American Red Cross. Please help us in uniting the martial arts community as one to support those putting their lives on the line to help others.
Donate Here!

- Graciela Casillas, known as "The Goddess", is a former boxer and kickboxer who competed in the bantamweight division.

- John Hackleman is a 44 year veteran of martial arts, a North American Champion, Pacific heavyweight Champion, coach of the UFC's most dominant fighters and is ranked #5 fighter in the world.

- Stanislav Horuna is a World Games Champion, World and European championship medalist, and a Ukrainian karateka competing in the kumite 75 kg division.

- Master Ken is an actor, comedian, creator of the webshow "Enter the Dojo" as well as a martial artist with various backgrounds including Kenpo.

- Tim Kennedy currently serves in the United States Army, a 3rd Degree Black Belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and is a retired mixed martial artist who fought in the UFC, Strikeforce, WEC, ShoMMA, HDNet FIghts and IFL.

- Ernie Kirk is a Krav Maga Black Belt, Certified Contact Weapon Defense and Control Instructor who has trained Army Rangers, US Air Force personnel, police departments from around the US, UK and Colombia, SWAT teams, Homeland Security, Federal Air Marshals, Secret Service, and the Tactical Officers Association.

- Apolo Ladra has over 40 years of training specializing in Kali with an ATA 6th Degree Black Belt, 7th Degree WTF Black Belt, and the rank of Master at the Ernie Reyes West Coast Tae Kwon Do Association.

- Pat McNamara (Mac) has 22 years of Special Operations experience, 13 of which were in 1st SFOD-D with extensive experience in hostile fire/combat zones in the Middle East, and Eastern Europe.

- Richard Norton attained a 9th Degree in Zen Do Kai and is know as an action film star, stuntman, fight choreographer and martial arts trainer.

- Burton Richardson is a 3rd Degree Black Belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, instructor in Jun Fan JKD and Filipino martial arts under Guro Dan Inosanto, instructor in the JKD Grappling Association and Thai Boxing, and has worked as a stunt choreographer and actor.

- Paulo Rubio works to inspire the marital and tactical arts community for 10 plus years with his media production, specifically his interviews and exploration by experts in the field.

- Harinder Singh is a teacher of military, special forces, Secret Service, SWAT, and over 150 law enforcement agencies across the globe. He is a master instructor of Jeet Kune Do, Tai Chi, Wing Chun, Escrima and holds a Brown Belt in BJJ.

- Jared Wihongi has over 20 years experience as a SWAT Operator and over 34 years in various martial arts from around the world including the advanced rank of Tuhon in the Filipino combat art of Pekiti-Tirsia Kali.

- Eyal Yanilov travels the world to conduct courses as an Israeli Krav Maga instructor and Chief Instructor of Krav Maga Global who holds the highest level in Krav Maga with Master 3.

FightBack Live with Alain Moussi

BLACK BELT MAG & @COMBATGOTV PRESENT #FIGHTBACK

Alain Moussi is an actor, stuntman and 6th Degree Black Belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, best known as the lead role for the reboot movie series Kickboxer, a role that was originated by Jean-Claude Van Damme.

FightBack Live with John Chung

BLACK BELT MAG & @COMBATGOTV PRESENT #FIGHTBACK

John Chung is a member of the Black Belt Hall of Fame, ranked number one in the world since 1981 holding World Champion titles in both forms and fighting.

