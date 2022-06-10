Arjan Bhullar AimsTo Headline Prime Video Event 'I Will Deliver'
ONE Heavyweight World Champion Arjan Bhullar is ready for his return to ONE Championship.
In addition to wanting to determine an undisputed champion against current ONE Interim Heavyweight World Champion Anatoly Malykhin, Bhullar wants that matchup to occur on Amazon Prime Video.
“‘Baddest heavyweight on the planet’? Absolutely, I love that headline. I will deliver, and I will deliver Anatoly’s head. You put me on that. I will deliver,” Bhullar told ONE.
“Very excited about the Amazon Prime deal. That is real, that has happened. I’m very excited for that.”
“I’d love to be on that first event. Let’s do it. [I’m] excited for the company, excited for the future, excited for Amazon, excited for the fans. [It’s going to be] in my backyard, U.S. and Canada.”
The Canadian-Indian has been out of action since winning the gold against Brandon Vera in April 2021. In his absence, Malykhin rose to the top of the division, securing the interim belt against Kirill Grishenko.
The comeuppance of the Russian simply highlighted how the heavyweight division has expanded in Bhullar’s absence. And the reigning king has taken notice.
“A lot of new faces in the division. [It’s] very exciting to see. [I’m] excited to get in there with them. I don’t want to just see them and wait around. I’d like to get in there and face them all. We have new faces, exciting faces,” said Bhullar.
The battle between the two champions is inevitable, but there is no date set as of yet. Bhullar’s want for the match to be in U.S. primetime would put a larger spotlight on the division and its growth.
And it would serve as a massive platform for whoever came out on top to lay claim to being the best heavyweight in the world.
Highlights From The BRAWL Between Brandon Vera & Arjan BhullarA STUNNING knockout closed the show when ONE Heavyweight World Champion Brandon Vera put his belt on the line against Indian superstar Arjan Bhullar in the m...
- ONE Championship Secures Landmark Deal With Prime Video ... ›
- Prime Video Announces Multi-Year Agreement with ONE ... ›
- Former UFC Fighters Struggle in ONE Championship - Black Belt ... ›