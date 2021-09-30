Arjan Bhullar Sounds Off On Latest Challenger, Anatoly Malykhin

This martial arts format in which the most efficient martial arts techniques are being used has shown to be very interesting for its spectators and it is expected that further growth of the MMA sport will come in the years that follow. Of course, such a big and speedy development of a martial arts sport comes with some negative consequences and one of them is the development of various myths connected to the MMA sport. Some of those most widespread myths are: the MMA sport is dangerous; MMA isn't for everyone; MMA needs to be banned; MMA is just a current hype; MMA as a mode of competition is a newly formed and young type of competition in martial arts (the latter being one of the most frequent myths).
Let's start by addressing this last myth and a wrong opinion which prevails among people- MMA sport is a new style of competition and its short history is only approx. 30 years old. Such a viewpoint is completely wrong and it is usually derived from a lack of knowledge of some basic facts from the history of martial arts development across the world.
Martial arts have been around for thousands of years. Today's MMA sport is just another step in the evolution of martial arts which has its long developmental history as well as MMA as a style of competition. The developmental path of MMA is just a natural continuation of the basic human need to practice martial arts in order to protect oneself as the individual and his/her relatives. In its core, MMA is a synergy of the best techniques from all martial arts made into a personalized system of self-defense or competition.
In order to understand the developmental path of today's MMA sport, we need to go back to ancient history and to the time when certain martial arts styles were developed and whose roots can be found in the elementary modes of fighting across the world. They were developed independently from one another. In any way, all martial arts styles and, consequently, martial arts history in general have brought us to what we today call MMA.
The Historical Path of MMA
Today, it is considered that the most elementary forms of fighting developed by natives in almost all parts of the world. This kind of hypothesis has largely been confirmed by archaeological research in those areas. Drawings, reliefs, engravings, statues, terracotta, decorative vases and forged money showing various martial arts can be found almost everywhere in the world. Some of the oldest sources that show these martial arts techniques are today used in MMA sport, and were found in Ancient Egypt, Crete, Mycenae, the Roman Empire, Ancient Greece, Ancient Japan, India as well as in the drawings of old Inkas, the Chinese, the Koreans and many other nations across the globe.
One of the oldest visualizations of sports themes and martial arts motifs was found in Egypt near the city of Tienen. A drawing of a group of Nubians carrying a panel that shows 2 wrestlers was found in a tomb and is dated to 1450 B.C. This drawing depicts the basics of the wrestling technique. Also, according to a drawing found on the walls of a tomb of a pharaoh in Beni Hasan which is around 4000 years old, we can conclude that wrestling was widespread among Egyptians at that time. Many wrestling techniques can be spotted on a well-known relief where the fighters are painted in red and black. These techniques are also used in today's MMA sport. It is interesting to mention that many ancient wrestlers' techniques remind us of certain throwing and choking techniques in today's judo (throwing over one's shoulder, i.e. ippon-seoi-nage, certain levers, holding on the floor, i.e. yoko-shiho-gatame or even choking, i.e. hadaka-jime etc.).
The Ancient Assyrians, Babylonians and Etruscans also viewed wrestling as a warrior-martial art and were acquainted with many wrestling positions which make up the basics of MMA sports today. Some 3000 years ago in China, wrestling competitions were held and both children and adults took part in "wrestling day". At the time, Chinese wrestling schools were well known for their various wrestling techniques and grips and most of them are still used today in MMA.
Wrestling was also very popular among the Ancient Greek which is visible in numerous legends and written artefacts. According to an old legend, the gods themselves taught Hercules and Theseus how to use wrestling techniques. Also, the poet Homer described wrestling fights in his popular piece The Iliad and the Odyssey. It is interesting to note that, in Homer's description of a fight between Odysseus and Ajax the Great, a technique which is almost identical in structure and form as an Egyptian technique performed with a punch, i.e. grip in the bend of the knee, appears. The same technique is often performed today in MMA, usually used when knocking the opponent down on the floor. It makes up the basis of the wrestling and judo technique (ashi guruma).
Ancient Greek punching had fewer rules in comparison to today's boxing. The fighters fought without any rounds for as long as one of them wouldn't be knocked out or admitted his defeat. The rules allowed you to hit the opponent even if he was lying on the floor which is the same in today's MMA sport. Weight categories also didn't exist, but only 2 age groups – men and young men. The proof of how brutal these fights used to be can be found in the writings of one of the chroniclers of the time who wrote about a fighter called Stratophon – "When Odysseus returned home, the only one who recognized him was his dog Argus. However, you, Stratophon, after 4 hours of punching couldn't be recognized by any dog, fellow citizen, not even yourself."
Wrestling existed as an individual category as a part of pentathlon. Old chronicles of the time write as follows – "There isn't a greater spectacle in whole of Olymp." It is obvious that martial arts sports as well as the thrill they offer in their fights were very interesting to the public at the time, as well as in today's MMA sport. Those old Olympic Games introduced fist fighting in 688 B.C., wrestling and pentathlon entered in 708 B.C., while pankration appeared in 748 B.C.
As a sport, pankration was a very brutal combination of fist and leg fighting/kicks and wrestling. Translated from the Greek language, pankration means "all the power"- "pan" means "all, everything" and "kratos" means "power and force". In its very beginning, pankration was know as "pammachon" which, in free translation, means "free fighting". Terms that are almost identical to the name pammachon can be found in later instances for some forms of martial arts competitions such as catch–as-catch-can, vale tudo (in Portuguese – anything goes), free-fight or, the one that is most known in today's MMA, ultimate-fight.
Many today's MMA trainers as well as some martial arts experts like to say that pankration is the forerunner of today's MMA sports. Such a claim is only partially true because we now know that similar competitions were held in China, Mongolia, Korea, Japan, Africa, India and other countries around the world. The rules of pankration only prohibited a fighter to bite his opponent, deliberately dig out his eyes and tear off his nose and mouth with his nails. However, all other techniques were allowed. Many experts who consider such inhumane techniques to be present only in pankration are wrong because the same techniques were seen in China, Korea, India, Mongolia, Japan, Africa etc.
As a competitive sport, pankration was a combination of boxing and wrestling techniques, but what made it special were elements such as leg kicks. We can say that pankration was somewhat similar to today's ultimate fighting, i.e. MMA sports. Fights would often end by kicking the opponent on the ground, choking, using a lever or by pressing him hard against the ground. What is especially interesting is a certain assumption that fighters from that era could easily, i.e. in a matter of months, adapt to today's MMA sport competitions. Unlike them, today's MMA competitors should have a much longer adjustment to their style of fighting in case they would even dare to fight according to their rules (punching in the eyes and neck, gripping one's genitalia, etc.).
Interestingly enough, among all the sports that were held during the ancient Greek Olympic Games, pankration is the only one that hasn't entered modern Olympic Games. Unlike this discipline, today's MMA sport has a great chance to achieve that status as many today's Olympic martial arts winners joined MMA competitions. Other martial arts styles were derived from the ancient Greek pankration. For example, an ancient Etruscan style of wrestling or the Roman pankration introduced somewhat different techniques and more humane fighting rules.
Thanks to the strengthening of the Roman Empire, many Greek "trainers" arrived to Rome in order to train their patricians and prepare them for wrestling competitions. At the beginning of the formation of gladiatorial games which became more and more popular, wrestling, boxing and pankration competitions were held less frequently. Across the whole Roman Empire, various martial arts competitions between skilled individuals that fought in their specific style were a daily occurence, for example, in the military, among patricians, gladiators, etc.
Today's martial arts experts agree that many martial arts practitioners around the world wanted to test the efficiency of their martial arts skills by fighting each other. As an example, tournaments that tested one's martial arts strength and skill that were held in ancient Japan were called chikara–kurabe.
According to a Japanese chronicle Nihon Shoki from 720, a fight that was held on Emperor Suinin's court in 230 B.C. between bare-handed fighters was described. According to the writing, the fight was held between Nomino Sokuna and Taima-no Kahae. Sokuna won by kicking Kahae to the ground and punching him with his hands and legs, one of which was deadly. On the basis on those fighting techniques, the yawara skill was later formed and it was the forerunner of ju-jitsu. If we go even further, it is known that some of the ju-jitsu techniques are the basis of today's MMA sports.
According to some legends, similar bare-handed fights were held in Burma, Java, in some parts of India and, later during the rule of Genghis Khan, in Mongolia. After the disintegration of the Mongolian Empire, numerous martial arts flourished in China, among which were many styles of kung fu. Kung fu masters were the ones who strived to try out, compare and test their fighting techniques the most. There were 3 popular methods of testing the efficiency of the skill among experts-masters of various martial arts styles.
The first method doesn't include contact with the opponent or his injury. The demonstration of the technique is made with words and light hand gestures while the techniques are described to the smallest details. Of course, this is done under the assumption that both practitioners are well-acquainted with martial arts skills. In the East, such a way of comparing 2 different styles is called "dok-sau". The second method is a light performance of the technique with using some protective equipment or by showing just one part of a certain technique, usually done with one hand, which is called dahn chi sao. The third method is as old as the fighting technique. Its name is "kong sau" meaning hand conversation, although we can freely translate it as "free fight".
Kong sau is a realistic fighting mode without any protective equipment or boundaries. The winner is the fighter who remains standing on his feet. Many famous Chinese boxing masters (kung fu masters) were challenged in this way so they could prove their martial arts knowledge. Because of a high number of injured or dead fighters, such a mode of fighting, i.e. testing and comparing knowledge was often prohibited. However, this method of comparing knowledge and skills was preserved in many Chinese provinces until the end of World War 2. From today's point of view, such a style of fighting was inhumane, but, it also hindered the emergence of numerous self-proclaimed instructors that spread their lack of knowledge at the time. Unfortunately, this is a phenomenon which is widespread today.
This last testing method is not unknown among martial arts masters around the world. Some of the most popular martial arts masters were supporters of such a mode of testing one's knowledge as well as the efficacy of certain martial arts styles. Among many, we can mention the following masters that fall within this category: Jigoro Kano, Bruce Lee, Matsutatsu Oyama, Hirokazu Kanazawa, Shigeru Egami, Gogen Yamaguchi, Ivan Gene LeBell, Helio Gracie, Ed Parker, Muhammad Ali, and many more. If we were to introduce this mode of testing today, i.e. a way to realistically check one's martial arts skills, we can assume that more than a third of today's martial arts "masters" as well as various "champions" would be proclaimed as unprofessional, weak, inefficient and- fake.
Nonetheless, we are now living in newer and more humane times where we need to consider sports and sports rules. Different competitions and their diversity according to style are a place where anyone can find a discipline for himself and show off his skills and abilities. Unfortunately, among the vast majority of such practitioners-sportsmen as well as among certain martial arts "masters", their knowledge, abilities and skills would prove to be insufficient and lacking in realistic free fighting. This is why many fighters want to test their skills in more realistic conditions, i.e. in a type of realistic fight and this is where MMA sport offers them such a place, no matter what its constraints, i.e. current rules are.
Newer History
Up until the 15th century, there are is no data existing in Europe about the special interest in fighting without weapons. This is when we come across first data in books about fencing. They talk about fights without weapons that were done during fencing duels when one of the fighters would lose their sword. Joachim Camerarius (1500 - 1574) and Paul Hector Mair described and showed in drawings different fighting positions without weapons, but also ways in which to bend one's arm, punch with the knee, defend themselves by moving, etc. It is interesting that in 16th century Europe some ju-jitsu techniques were used. Proof of this can be found in Hans Sauchs' verses which, in free translation, are as follows: "Break the leg, break the fingers, break the bones, give a deadly punch, you might even stab in the eye." Some techniques shown in those drawings are also used by MMA fighters.
Up until the 18th century, fights between wrestlers and boxers were held, but they couldn't compete with sword fights in terms of beauty and attractiveness. Today's form of boxing appeared in England as late as the 18th century and the 2 people responsible for its formation are Jack Broughton and Chamberlain. Since then, boxing began to spread and develop as a sport at a high pace and soon became one of the most popular sports overall. In many parts of the world, fights without the use of gloves (bare-knuckle boxing) were also held and some techniques which are prohibited, vile and inhumane in today's sports were allowed back then. For example, punching or holding the opponent's neck or nape, punching him in the eyes, some wrestling grips, even kicks on the ground. Some of these techniques are used in today's MMA sport.
At the end of the 17th and the beginning of the 18th century, authentic Okinawa (called Te) martial arts started to mix with Chinese influences. This is when the Japanese skill called Kempo to de (pronounced "to te") appeared. Freely translated, its name means "the rule of the fist". At that time, there is a greater opposition between various influences and martial arts styles as well as free fight competitions (usually in the south of China and on Okinawa). Although free fights were held during the 18th century between fighters of different martial arts styles, such competitions flourished during the 19th century.
During the beginning and mid-19th century, different freestyle fights were held around the world where wrestlers, boxers, kung fu masters and even other martial arts style masters competed in. We can single out free fight competitions between English (sometimes even French) sailors who practiced wrestling, boxing or French boxing- savate and Japanese sumo fighters. A famous painting from 1861 which serves as a memory on one such fight exists. Although there were many examples of free fight competitions where fighters tested their styles against other fighters, one event was especially interesting.
One of the more important events in the history of free fighting happened in 1887 when a famous boxer and the champion of that time, John. L. Sullivan, challenged a fight against the champion of the Greek-Roman style, William Muldoon. According to the chronicles of the time, Muldoon apparently lifted Sullivan up and threw him on the floor where he then held him, just a few minutes into the fight. It is interesting to note that, in many free fight encounters, wrestlers had an advantage in comparison to boxers. This style of fighting can also be seen today in MMA.
Interesting free fight competitions appeared in England at the end of the 19th and the beginning of 20th century and were organized by Bartitsu (from 1898 to 1903). Namely, the instructors from the bartitsu club accepted various free fight invitations in London and its surrounding cities where they, mostly with ease, beat their opponents. During these events, they would fight against various martial arts styles of combat: wrestlers, boxers, French boxing-savate masters, as well as judo and ju-jitsu masters. If we were to single out one person that is creditable for the formation of MMA sports, it would definitely need to be William Barton-Wright (bartitsu) as one of the forerunners of this style of fighting.
The later development of MMA sport is definitely marked by competitions in vale tudo which were organized at the beginning of the 20th century in Brazil. Its basis was ju-jitsu and its great merit goes to the Gracie family (especially Helio Gracie). On the other end of the world, in Japan, free fight competitions were held sporadically since 1970. Among many competitions that were held, one event should me mentioned. A fight between Antonio Inoki and a famous boxer Muhammad Ali was held on June 25, 1976. Although the rules of the sport greatly helped Ali to win Inoki, the fight itself attracted a lot of interest for this type of competition.
Modern MMA sport started with a sports event that was held on November 12, 1993 at the McNichols Sports Arena in Denver under the name of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Among the organizers of the event, we should mention Art Davie, Robert Meyrowitz and Rorion Gracie. The competitions were held between 8 different martial arts fighters: Royce Gracie, Zane Frazier, Ken Shamrock, Telia Tuli, Gerard Gordeau, Kevin Rosier, Patrick Smith and Art Jimmerson. As many as 86,592 spectators witnessed Royce Gracie's domination via pay per view. Although the event had a large viewership, the organization of all subsequent competitions didn't run so smoothly.
The founders of the UFC competition, especially Rorion Gracie, believed that UFC competitions should be held with less rules in order for the fights to be more realistic. However, when senator John McCain saw those fights he didn't like them and he did everything he could in order to forbid this type of competitions. This is why MMA sport became banned in New York and most of the USA in 1997, as well as in some European countries such as France. The ban lasted for quite some time in some countries, e.g. in West Virginia until 2011, in Wyoming and Vermont until 2012, in Connecticut until 2013. The assembly of the state of New York voted against the 1997 MMA ban in 2016 and thus became the last state in the US to legalize MMA sport back again. The legalization was greatly due to the change of fighting rules (let's just say that the rules became more humane).
Certain changes to the MMA sport happened when the UFC was bought in 2001 by Frank and Lorenzo Fertitta as well as when they formed their parent company Zuffa and elected Dan White as their president. Thanks to their acquaintances and impact in the state of Nevada, they managed to legalize MMA sport which was paramount for its further development. Gradually, many other MMA sport organizations were founded across the world and we can name just a few of them: Bellator, Pride, Affliction, Strikeforce, WEC, MMA, IFC, Rizling, Elite XC (not active anymore), etc. Among many excellent competitors and trainers, the credit for the popularity of the MMA sport especially goes to Gene LeBell, Randy Couture, Chuck Liddell, Forrest Griffin, Stephan Bonnar, Royce Gracie (and the Gracie family), Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Matt Hughes and, among women, Gina Carano.
To conclude, for those who aren't fans of free fighting and think that MMA sport is inhumane and, thus, unnecessary, here is an old Japanese karate saying. Kenva Mabuni – "There is no worse thing but when your martial arts knowledge fails in the moment when you need self-defense."
