Sport Karate Champion Ariel Torres Wins Olympic Bronze Medal

sport karate
Ariel Torres
www.gannett-cdn.com

Ariel Torres has been a nearly unstoppable force in the traditional forms division on the open sport karate circuit for several years and currently represents Team Revolution. His combination of technical skill, power, and showmanship has enabled him to extend his success to highly competitive World Karate Federation events, including a defeat of the great Antonio Diaz to become the 2019 Pan American Champion.

His continued training under the widely-respected Sensei Robert Young of Kenseikan Dojo in Miami helped Torres carry his momentum to a win at the Paris qualifier in June of this year. His status on Team USA resulted in a spot in the iconic Got Milk? promotional campaign and an appearance on Good Morning America. The countless hours of training and promotion for the Tokyo Olympics all came to fruition on Friday.

On August 6th, Ariel Torres became the first American to win an olympic medal in karate. He once again faced Venezuelan legend Antonio Diaz in the bronze medal match and was able to claim victory by just under four tenths of a point. Not only is this a major accomplishment for Torres, but it is something the entire sport karate community can be proud of. His medal is the first olympic hardware won by a sport karate competitor since 1988, when two-time Diamond Nationals champion Arlene Limas won a gold medal in Taekwondo.

The other medalists were Ryo Kiyuna of Japan (gold), Damián Quintero of Spain (silver), and Ali Sofuoglu of Turkey (bronze). Sofuoglu also deserves some respect from the sport karate community, as he competed in Jessie Wray's Virtual Forms Tour against current ISKA U.S. Open Champion Mason Stowell of Top Ten Team USA back in 2020. Sofuoglu and Torres were both able to secure bronze medals as a result of the bracket-style format used for olympic karate kata.

Torres Reacts to Bronze Medal on Instagram:


From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web

Olympics: Mensah-Stock Wins Wrestling Gold for U.S.

news
Mensah Stock Olympics
media.npr.org
Tamyra Mensah-Stock claimed the United States first wrestling gold medal of these Olympics when she defeated Nigeria's Blessing Oborududu 4-1 in the finals of the women's 68 kg freestyle event Tuesday in Japan. Stock scored on two takedowns during the match to seal the victory. She becomes just the second American woman to capture Olympic gold in wrestling following Helen Maroulis win at 53 kg at the 2016 Rio Games.
Keep Reading Show less

MMA Opinion: The UFC’s Code of (Mis)Conduct

mma opinion
Forrest Griffin
cdn.vox-cdn.com
We are still at it with asking about lines and crossing them. And yes, this is also with regard to Conor McGregor and even more of the vitriolic things he has said of late. Let's take a trip back in time. Even the casual fan will – or at least should – know the name Forrest Griffin. If the reader is not familiar, the very first thing they need to do is get off of the writer's lawn, then the very next thing they need to do is go watch what most consider the fight that put Mixed Martial Arts on the map. Talk to someone who lived in the 60s and they will tell you they remember where they were when Kennedy was shot. Ask a middle-aged MMA fan where they were in the aughts and they will say they were spending most of that decade referring to the fight between Stephan Bonnar and Forrest Griffin and give any excuse to say it is responsible for the rise of MMA to mainstream status. Of all the hyperbolic and outlandish things said by Dana White, the gazillion times he has stated a version of this is actually accurate and tough to argue with.
Keep Reading Show less

Olympics: Kiyuna Wins Kata Gold; America Takes Karate Bronze, Wrestling Gold

news
Men's Olympic Kata
cdn-japantimes.com

Okinawa, the birth-place of karate, can now boast of producing the first ever Olympic gold medalist in men's kata competition. Three-time world champion and Okinawan native Ryo Kiyuna brought Japan its first karate gold as he claimed the title in dominating fashion outscoring Spain's Damian Quintero in the finals by more than a point with a score of 28.72. The United States' Ariel Torres claimed America's first karate medal when he captured the bronze, as did Turkey's Ali Sofuoglu.

In the kumite events, Jovana Prekovic of Serbia beat China's Yin Xiaoyan to claim gold in the women's 61 kg class while Italy's Luigi Busa won gold in the men's 75 kg category over Azerbaijan's Rafael Aghayev.

Keep Reading Show less