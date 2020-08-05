Are You Ready to be the One Percent? - Personal Blog

sport karate

Sammy Smith is a world champion in sport karate and a member of Team Paul Mitchell. This is her perspective on what it takes to be in the top one-percent of sport karate competitors.

In order to earn your spot in the "one-percent club", you have to be willing to sacrifice more than you're comfortable with. Sacrifice is an all too familiar word in my life. As a multi-time martial arts world champion, college graduate, coach, and student, I knew if I wanted to be at the top I had to think, and act, differently than most.

From the age of seven, when I first started competing on the NASKA (North American Sport Karate Association) circuit, and training under Matt Emig and Daniel Sterling, I became obsessed with earning my own spot on the most prestigious team in the sport. A team consisting of the "one percenters" in sport karate, Team Paul Mitchell.

While all my peers throughout my school life were going to parties, hanging out with each other, or participating in other activities, I was always training. I put training on a pedestal and always prioritized getting better at my craft, often at the expense of everything else. I knew that this was just not an activity to pass time, and that it was something that made me feel alive more than anything else in the world. The tears and sweat that rolled down from my eyes onto the karate mats became my closest friends. My training sessions became my uninvited parties, and my life, isolated; by choice.

Sammy Smith | 2017 US Open Night of Champions | Women's CMX Weapons www.youtube.com

It would take eleven years of consistent training, numerous competitions, and brutal injuries which caused self-doubt, to finally triumph and accomplish my childhood goal. In June of 2015, I was asked to join the legacy and for the first time I felt like "I made it." Becoming part of the team made me realize all the time that I thought I was alone, I really wasn't. The team is a collection of the one-percenters, and even though we're all from different parts of the world, we have the same mindset- to be untouchable.

You don't have to be part of a world-renowned team to be classified as a "one percenter." The one percenter attitude is what drove me to go after my goal to which I then attained. It was through all the work I put into training that had conditioned me to have tunnel vision- to grind and have the "by any means necessary" mentality for something I wanted so badly. Your mental strength will be tested in a way no amount of training could prepare you for; the one percenters are willing to go through dark times for they know the light they will see at some point whether it be weeks, months, or years will be well worth it. If you really want this life, you have to detach yourself from normality and go forth with the determination of a champion every hour, every day, and take that with you through life.

Sammy Smith

From Your Site Articles
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the world largest magazine of martial arts.

Demetrious Johnson - Mixed-Martial Arts Superstar

one championship

Talks About Being a Smaller Fighter in a Combat Sport Ruled by Giants

At first glance, most people — most martial artists, even — will zero in on the smaller person in any fight and deem him or her to be at a distinct disadvantage. It's a natural tendency to draw this conclusion based on obvious attributes such as height, weight and reach. However, that tendency does not always lead to accurate conclusions.

Keep Reading Show less

The Toronto Tournament of Champions Going Virtual for 2020

sport karate
scontent-dfw5-1.xx.fbcdn.net

Per promoter Mike Palitti, the in-person event has been cancelled among COVID-19 concerns.

The Toronto International Tournament of Martial Arts Champions is the newest event on the NASKA world tour, but unfortunately the original event scheduled for December 4-5 will be replaced by a virtual event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The virtual event will join the Ocean State Grand Nationals, AmeriKick Internationals, and Pan American Internationals on the NASKA Virtual Circuit for 2020, and will take place from October 9-10. Additionally, the free seminars that come with registration that have made the Tournament of Champions famous will be offered virtually.

Keep Reading Show less

A UFC Contract, the Splits, and a Pregnancy Announcement

mixed martial arts
cdn.vox-cdn.com

UFC fighter celebrates with the splits and spoiling a pregnancy announcement after securing a UFC contract.

Undefeated contender Jordan "The Monkey King" Leavitt (6-0) submitted Jose Flores with an arm-triangle choke in the first round of his bout in the opening promotion of Dana White's Contender Series, season four. Although the win was impressive, his post-fight celebration and interview have earned Leavitt a great deal of social media attention.

Keep Reading Show less

South African Judo Champion Preston Davids Stabbed to Death

judo
boec.com

South African judo champion Preston Davids was stabbed to death Monday in the Bellville South neighborhood where he grew up. He was 29.

Keep Reading Show less
Free Bruce Lee Guide
Have you ever wondered how Bruce Lee’s boxing influenced his jeet kune do techniques? Read all about it in this free guide.
Don’t miss a thing Subscribe to Our Newsletter