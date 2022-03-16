LIST YOUR SCHOOL
Shinya Aoki and Yoshihiro Akiyama Feud To Boil Over At ONE X

one championship
ONE X
Sportskeeda / ONE Championship
One of the premier bouts at ONE Championship's tenth-anniversary show, ONE X, is a showdown of two Asian mixed martial arts legends who will settle their rivalry in a lightweight matchup.

Yoshihiro Akiyama and former ONE Lightweight World Champion Shinya Aoki will finally stand across from one another inside the Circle on Saturday, March 26, to end the feud that has captivated the sport's attention.

While the matchup has been brewing for some time, it boiled over last October when Aoki called out "Sexyama" following a grappling match in Japan where Akiyama was on commentary.

"I wake up, and I train. I wake up, and I work. I try my hardest every single day. I've had enough. Living is full of suffering. I've had enough of this life. I've tried my hardest in martial arts, and after fighting for 20 years, I've realized just how lonely this is. But still, I continue fighting," said Aoki before turning his attention to Akiyama.

The former ONE lightweight king asked Akiyama why he had failed to accept a previous bout agreement. Aoki was less than enthused when the South Korean-Japanese star mentioned his injuries.

He concluded by telling Akiyama he did not have much time left.

He'll get a chance to back up those words at ONE X's grand finale.

ONE X airs live on Saturday, March 26, beginning at 1:00 a.m. ET/10:00 p.m. PT on watch.onefc.com.

Akiyama vs. Aoki will be part of the ONE X: Grand Finale on pay-per-view at 8:00 a.m. ET/5:00 a.m. PT.

Bad blood brewing 😳

Japanese MMA legends Shinya Aoki and Yoshihiro Akiyama settle the score on 26 March at ONE X!#Shorts #ONEX #ONEChampionshipSubscribe to ONE Championship on Y...
