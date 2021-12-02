LIST YOUR SCHOOL
SUBSCRIBE

50th Anniversary of Win That Changed Judo History

judo
Anton Geesink
78884ca60822a34fb0e6-082b8fd5551e97bc65e327988b444396.ssl.cf3.rackcdn.com / International Judo Federation
Thursday marked the 50th anniversary of a major milestone in martial arts history, the victory of Dutch judoka Anton Geesink at the 1961 World Judo Championships. Held in Paris, it was the third ever world championship tournament and the first to be contested outside Japan. More importantly, it was the first time a non-Japanese competitor had ever defeated the Japanese in their own sport on the world stage.

As reported in the April, 1962 issue of Black Belt, Geesink, a towering 6 foot 6 inch fifth degree black belt, defeated the previous world champion, Koji Sone, by pin to capture the title. Geesink's victory signaled the end of Japan's complete domination of the martial art they created and the emergence of judo as a true, worldwide sport. Geesink would go on to prove this again in 1964 capturing gold at the first ever Olympic judo competition in Japan.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Introducing Martial Arts School Listings on Black Belt Mag!
Sign Up Now To Be One Of The First School Listed In Our Database.
Sign Up
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the worlds largest magazine of martial arts.

Judo Blog: We Need More Shodans!

judo
Judo
Saddleburn

Two-Time Black Belt Hall of Famer Hayward Nishioka has been campaigning for judo in the United States to harvest more shodans (1st degree black belts) Shodan literally means student. It's analogous to being a freshman in college. It's not the end but the beginning according to Jigoro Kano, the Founder of Judo.

A very dear friend and sensei of mine the late Allen Johnson, may he rest in peace made a home at Emerald City Judo. In Redmond, Washington.

Keep Reading Show less

Eersel, Murtazaev Out For Respect At ONE Winter Warriors

one championship
Eersel, Murtazaev Out For Respect At ONE Winter Warriors
cdn.onefc.com
The final month of 2021 will get underway for ONE Championship with a ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Championship clash at ONE: Winter Warriors on Friday, December 3.
Keep Reading Show less

Judo Coach Accused of Domestic Assault on French Olympian

news
Alain Schmitt
images.bfmtv.com The Indian Paper
Judo coach Alain Schmitt was released by a French court Tuesday after being arrested over the weekend for domestic violence against his girlfriend, Olympic judoka Margaux Pinot. The incident has provoked outrage in the French judo community and the possible loss of Schmitt's new position as coach of the Israeli women's team.
Keep Reading Show less