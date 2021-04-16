5 Anti-Aging Tips You can Incorporate in Martial Arts Training

fitness
Chuck Norris Old
etcanada.com

Martial arts are an excellent way to prevent aging.

However, as aging happens the ball starts to roll down the hill quicker. Like in martial arts, you cannot depend on one technique or method to fight, anti-aging is the same. There are specific things you can do to slow down and reverse aging. With that being said, it will require the most important aspect, consistency.

1) Breathing

Breathing Martial Arts

www.verywellhealth.com

How you breathe increases longevity. Your breathing rate affects your heart rate. If you take less breathes per minute, your heart rate will be less. If your heart is beating less, than it will last longer. Learning to breathe through your nose decreases your breathes per minute, relax your nervous system, and prevent stress. Stress produces cellular inflammation. And inflammation ages you. It not only ages you, but is a silent killer.

Breathing through your mouth is automatic, continuous, and short that is why the breathing rate increases.

Breathing through the nose produces a longer breath, with pauses, and the lungs take a breath as needed.

2) Strength Training

Jhoon Rhee Fitness

nostalgiaking.com

Strength training done properly is the magic to reverse the aging process. Regular resistance training does have somewhat of an affect. But, if you want the magic potion, then slow eccentric training is where it is at.

SET is the most effective method to reverse aging because it stimulates optimizes, and enhances neurological, musculoskeletal, and hormonal adaptions. Mainly as you get older, your nervous system slows down, you lose muscle mass, you decrease testosterone and growth hormone. However, slow eccentric training increases the speed of your nervous system, increases lean muscle, and releases testosterone and growth hormone. All of the aforementioned are significantly less produced on a much lower level with resistance training. SET is where the magic happens. If you don't utilize slow eccentric movement, you will miss out on the anti-aging effect.

SET benefits are dramatically more significant than resistance training.

  • It boosts nerve firing power and potentiation
  • Breaks down muscle 10x more, causing more testosterone and growth hormone release for muscles to rebuild, more than any other training.
  • Reverses the aging plasticity of muscles by restoring elasticity and flexibility.
  • The increased time under tension allows tendons to become stronger that only become stronger from weight-bearing activities.

3) HIIT Training

If you want to really drink from the fountain of youth, then you will want to do HIIT and endurance training. High intensity training (HIIT) and endurance training have been proven to prevent and reverse aging.

This works by affecting something called a telomere. Your DNA is created as chromosomes. At the tips of each chromosome is something called a telomere. The telomere sits on top of the chromosome, like a hat, to cap the ends of the chromosomes. The telomere protects the end of the chromosome from deteriorating. When the telomere begins to or deteriorates, it can no longer function and protect chromosome. As telomeres become smaller, the aging process and disease start to happen. Telomeres deteriorate and shorten due to aging but lifestyle has a big influence, such as, smoking, stress, sedentary life, obesity, pollution, etc.

There has been extensive research using HITT and endurance training to prevent aging. They found that these two training methods significantly stop the telomere from shortening and can reverse the deterioration by regenerating and adding length to the telomere. This reverses the aging process and risk of disease.

HIIT is about moving fast so little weight is required. HITT is performed in many different ways it is important to structure it how it works for you. Start with 10-15 seconds at 85-90 percent intensity for each exercise. Rest usually doubles the work time- 20-30 seconds.

4) Nutrition Maturity

You have to understand that when you start to age you cannot eat the same way as when you were 20. Eating to much sugar, salt, processed foods, drinking alcohol, and smoking, all produce excessive amounts of oxidative stress. Oxidative stress deteriorates the telomeres faster, exposing your body to disease, aging, and death faster.

5) State of Mind

Martial Arts Mindset

i.pinimg.com

"How or what you think, is what you are or become." -Buddha. Do you sit at a desk 8 hours a day go home eat dinner and watch television? Or, do you walk, run, and do fitness? If you follow the aforementioned, breathing, physical activity, and eating well, make you feel younger, good, happy, relaxed, focused, etc.

Everyone has the power to reverse aging, but you have to be willing to put in the time and effort to be consistent.

Video + Related Links:

More information about breathing.

More information about strength training.

More information about nutrition (avocado and potassium smoothies).

Click here for a good HITT Workout.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web

Preparing for the Stress of Combat

self defense
Combat Stress
thezwarrior.files.wordpress.com

How will you perform at the moment of truth?

What's going to happen to you physically and emotionally in a real fight where you could be injured or killed? Will you defend yourself immediately, hesitate during the first few critical seconds of the fight, or will you be so paralyzed with fear that you won't be able to move at all? The answer is - you won't know until you can say, "Been there, done that." However, there is a way to train for that fearful day.

Keep Reading Show less

Why Nunchaku? (Sport Karate Blog)

sport karate
Sammy Smith Karate

I can't remember the day I was handed my first pair of nunchaku, but looking back 19 years later I know we were meant to find each other.

However, I do remember they were made by two older brothers (who were students at the studio) from a thin piece of PVC pipe and small thin rope from Home Depot. They were covered in dark blue chrome (which was my favorite color back then). To this day, I still keep them as a reminder of how far I've come from that point in time. I have gone from using homemade nunchaku and representing the studio's competition team, competing at local tournaments, to representing the most prestigious competitive martial arts team in the world (Team Paul Mitchell). I had the honor of being Matt Emig's (in my opinion, undoubtedly the best nunchaku practitioner there is) first private student. Without his inspiration, I wouldn't be the same "chucker" I am today. Pridefully, throughout years and years competing on the NASKA (North American Sport Karate Association) circuit, I have become one of the most renowned female martial arts competitors. I've earned numerous world champion titles, set records, and have become a coach to students all over the country. I inspire numerous girls to compete in sport karate and to have confidence in their ability to use nunchaku.

Keep Reading Show less

Invicta FC Moving from UFC Fight Pass to AXS TV

mixed martial arts
Invicta FC
www.mmaplus.co.uk

Invicta Fighting Championships, the world's best known, all-female mixed martial arts promotion, announced they have been acquired by Anthem Sports and Entertainment. This means they'll be parting ways with UFC Fight Pass, who has streamed their events online since 2014, and moving to Anthem-owned AXS TV and The Fight Network.

Invicta 44, scheduled for May 21, will be their first ever show broadcast on national television with atomweight champion Alesha Zappitella set to defend her title against Jessica Delboni. Invicta has been a launching pad for many of the sports' most prominent female fighters, including UFC champion Amanda Nunes and Bellator titlist Cristiane "Cyborg" Justino.

Related Articles Around the Web