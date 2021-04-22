Anthony Pettis: Showtime's Style and Legacy

mixed martial arts
Anthony Pettis

Legacy

The most watched and talked about kick in Mixed Martial Arts history, the infamous "Showtime Kick," turned 10 years old last December. The kick Anthony claims was inspired by his time on a Taekwondo demo team as a young man. The TKD program that would start a fire inside Anthony, giving him passion for martial arts and transforming that passion into world titles in multiple organizations. The skills he would develop at an after-school program he was forced into, would end up as him owning his own prolific martial arts academy in Milwaukee and lining the walls with gold. I believe that it was the discipline he learned at that Tae Kwon Do academy, along with the tutelage of Duke Roufus that would develop him into an MMA powerhouse, capable of feats one only thought were possible in a movie or video game.

Style Defined

Anthony always had a dynamic, explosive move set that only grew and improved as he competed against tougher competition and gained experience. Some would criticize Tae Kwon Do as being too traditional to be effective in Mixed Martial Arts competition. Worried that a limited rule set and an emphasis on points over power, would not translate well into a more open rule-set competition like M.M.A., where power is paramount. Turns out that TKD competitions have knockouts at almost every event and the rising star, Mr. Pettis would shortly shut down all the doubters. The power in Anthony's feet was demonstrated early in his U.F.C. career with a devastating stoppage over Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone, who is known for being a tough night out for everybody and has maintained that reputation to this day. He also boasts an overwhelming headkick/hammerfist knock out over Joe Lauzon, who was already a veteran in the UFC when it was only Pettis' second outing with the organization. Not to be forgotten about however, was an insane Off-The-Cage finish over previous title contender Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson, the most recent in a long line of highlight reel exploits.

His game wouldn't be limited to striking however, submissions were always on the menu. With wrestling monsters such as Ben "Funky" Askren and Tyrone "The Chosen One" Woodley training alongside you at RoufuSport, how could your grappling not be at an elite level? Anthony's high-class Jiu-Jitsu has been proven several times throughout his career, sporting 3 triangle finishes to his name prior to the merger. A feat only compounded by an infamous armbar finish over the current dominant champion, Benson "Smooth" Henderson. For his first title defense, he defied all the odds and choked out a tough Gilbert Melendez, which is still to this day, the only time he's ever been finished in a fight. At UFC 226, a few years before he would part ways with the UFC, he locked in a beautiful triangle/armbar on top ranked opponent Michael Chiesa. The man was even able to secure a guillotine against current lightweight title contender Charles "Do Bronx" Oliveira.

That's one tough résumé.

We've come to expect nothing less from the natural competitor that Anthony Pettis is. He set his sights on new horizons and even more gold. He hopes to be crowned as the P.F.L. lightweight champion, an event and organization that is the first of its kind. With a different record system, point structure and more importantly, talent pool. A tough road lies ahead for Anthony. At the beginning of that road is Clay "Cassius" Collard, a man seemingly made of iron that has dynamite in his hands and has been competing successfully for a very long time. Not to mention, he used to be a part of the UFC roster himself. You can gurantee he will not shy away from the challenge that "Showtime" brings to the table.

So tune in Friday night (4/23/31) to see the fireworks on ESPN+ at 5:30 p.m ET.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web

Black Belt Magazine Celebrates 60 Years of Martial Arts Coverage

60th anniversary
Black Belt Magazine

Black Belt Magazine has a storied history that dates back all the way to 1961, making 2021 the 60th Anniversary of the world's leading magazine of martial arts. To celebrate six decades of legendary martial arts coverage, take a trip down memory lane by scrolling through some of the most influential covers ever published. From the creators of martial art styles, to karate tournament heroes, to superstars on the silver screen, and everything in between, the iconic covers of Black Belt Magazine act as a time capsule for so many important moments and figures in martial arts history. Keep reading to view the full list of these classic issues.

Keep Reading Show less

ONE on TNT III: Results and Highlights

mixed martial arts
Yuya Wakamatsu
images2.minutemediacdn.com

ONE Championship returned on Wednesday, April 21, with another installment of their ONE on TNT event series.

In the main event of ONE on TNT III, John "Hands of Stone" Lineker took care of business against American "Pretty Boy" Troy Worthen with a first-round knockout performance that he can add to his highlight reel.

Four additional bouts helped round out the evening and keep ONE's hot streak going.

Here is a recap of all of the action from Singapore.

Keep Reading Show less

Most “Experts” are Wrong about Surviving this One: Gun Retention

self defense
Gun Retention
Photo Credit: stevetarani.com

Almost every police academy in the world teaches the same techniques when it comes to gun retention. "What is gun retention?" you ask. Not everybody knows.

Gun retention is what a police officer must do to keep his or her pistol from being taken from the holster by a suspect, and then shot with it during hand-to-hand combat. Tragically, it happens all too often.

The very first technique taught to a police recruit to retain his or her pistol is to apply downward pressure on the suspect's hand, or hands, which is gripping the pistol grip, because the pistol must be pulled upward to clear the holster. However, it's the following techniques that are taught that I believe most "experts" are wrong, which could actually get a police officer killed on duty. And, by "experts" I mean defensive tactics instructors (the law enforcement equivalent of civilian martial arts instructors).

Keep Reading Show less