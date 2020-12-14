Joshua Defends Heavyweight Boxing Title

Heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua knocked out challenger Kubrat Pulev in the 9th round Saturday in London to defend his, IBF, WBA and WBO titles. Britain's Joshua, now 24-1 in his pro career, controlled the fight most of the way scoring a knockdown and a standing eight count in the third round, then dropping Pulev again in the ninth before putting him down for good with a big right hand.

The fight was held in front of a limited crowd of 1000 fans, the first live audience to attend a British boxing match since the country began a Covid-19 pandemic lockdown in March. Joshua's win clears the way for a heavyweight title unification match against WBC champion and fellow Brit Tyson Fury, a fight that, should it come off, will be the biggest event in British boxing history.

Mixed martial arts is a truly global sport with a blend of martial arts styles from all around the globe. The explosion of the sport has seen a new wave of sensational athletes come through and re-shape our perceptions of what martial arts can be.

In 2020, there are a few standouts who continue to wow us at every turn.

From divisional dominance to a seamless blending of techniques, these athletes showcase what the very best have to offer as we near the new year.

Here is a look at ten of the best pound-for-pound athletes in the game today in no particular order.

The second Pro Point event featured an eight man 160-169 lbs. tournament that showcased some of the best fighters in sport karate.

On Saturday, December 12th, Pro Point introduced their second promotion with the intention of crowing a 160-169 lbs. champion who will take on Bailey Murphy on January 30th to claim a unified title. The bracket featured eight world class point fighters who were hungry to assert themselves as some of the best lightweights in the world. Keep reading to find out what carved Jack Felton's route to the title.

A recently released study by Aikido Journal shows interest in the Japanese martial art to be in severe decline. Based on a survey of aikido practitioners done in 2019, as well as data from Google Trends, the study seems to indicate interest in aikido has declined 93% since 2004. These numbers may be in even steeper decline now, after the 2020 pandemic has curtailed the practice of all martial arts around the world.

Additionally, the aikido community seems to be "aging out" within the United States where only 2% of practitioners are under the age of 24 and only 4.8% under the age of 30. The study did show that around 16% of aikido practitioners in the U.S. are female, probably higher than in most other martial arts. But it also indicated a problem in attracting minority students to the art in America with only 3% of practitioners identifying as black while only 7.2% identified as being of Latin American origin.

