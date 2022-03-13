LIST YOUR SCHOOL
SUBSCRIBE

Ankalaev Decisions Santos in Lackluster UFC Main Event

news
Ankalaev vs Santos UFC
UFC via Instagram
In a slow paced, largely uneventful light heavyweight main event, Magomed Ankalaev defeated Thiago Santos by unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night 203 in Las Vegas Saturday. Both fighters were cautious, throwing few combinations as they each seemed concerned about the other man's power.

Santos' best moment came at the end of the second when he wobbled Ankalaev then caught him with a left hook high on the side of the head to drop him. With only 10 seconds left in the round though, he wasn't able to do much follow up damage. Santos started the fourth with a brief explosion of punches and a flying knee but then slowed considerably allowing Ankalaev to steal the round when he got a clinch and takedown with 30 seconds left. Ankalaev went back to the clinch to start the final round. Though unable to get another takedown he kept the clinch and worked knees to the thigh for the remainder of the fight as Santos seemed content to just defend.

Ankalaev has now won 8 straight in the UFC since dropping his debut for the company back in 2018, while Santos has lost four of his last five.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Introducing Martial Arts School Listings on Black Belt Mag!
Sign Up Now To Be One Of The First School Listed In Our Database.
Sign Up
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the worlds largest magazine of martial arts.

ONE: Lights Out Recap

one championship
ONE FC
ONE Championship

ONE Championship brought the fire to the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, March 11, with ONE: Lights Out. Eight knockouts filled the card with the promised action.

At night’s end, a new ONE Bantamweight World Champion was crowned, and the featherweight king retained his title. But so much more happened inside the Circle.

Find out what you missed or simply relive the action with this recap of ONE: Lights Out.

Keep ReadingShow less

Memorable MMA Matches: Is There a Buzzer?

mma opinion
Chael Sonnen and Anderson Silva at UFC 117
Getty Images

Almost everyone loves a good comeback story. And almost every comeback story becomes the whole story. It is a strange thing when the narrative of a fight or fights can be extremely one-sided for a lengthy duration — only to have that entire narrative shifted on its axis by a last-minute buzzer-beating move in another direction.

Keep ReadingShow less

Ocean State Grand Nationals: Approved Music for Competitors

sport karate
Ocean State Grand Nationals
Photo Courtesy: Chris Split Photography

The Ocean State Grand Nationals, a NASKA World Tour event coming up April 8-10 in Warwick, Rhode Island, has released the website they will be using for competitors to have royalty-free music for the finals on Saturday evening. The show is being aired on The CW Television Network, a joint venture by the CBS Entertainment Group and Paramount Global, so the use of this music is necessary for copyright purposes. For our readers who aren't familiar with sport karate, check out the bottom of this article to learn what this means. For those of you attending the Ocean State Grand Nationals, please read the following paragraph carefully.

If you expect to qualify for the night show, please click this link for the Envato Elements music library and select the songs that you would like to use. The song selection is completely free of charge, but it is only approved for use specifically at the Ocean State Grand Nationals for now. Once you have made your selections, please email the song to the promoters at drka111@aol.com. After receiving confirmation that you have successfully reserved that song (or songs), you have the option to have the music cut or remixed to match your form. You must send the edited version to the aforementioned email for it to be used, otherwise they will just play the original uncut version of the song when you take the stage. These rules regarding music only apply to the Saturday night finals, you can use any music that you would like for the eliminations.

Keep ReadingShow less