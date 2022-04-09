Anissa Meksen Confident Ahead Of April 22 Meeting With Marie Ruumet

Circle on Friday, April 22, at ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic.
With a record of 101-5, the seven-time kickboxing and Muay Thai World Champion is eager to work her way up for a title match as soon as possible. Already 1-0 on the global stage, Meksen is knocking on the door for a shot at the gold.
Standing in her way inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium will be 22-year-old Marie Ruumet.
The “Snow Leopard” has already flashed her skills during her 40 professional bouts and is looking to shock the world with a staggering upset to make her own claim for the gold.
But Meksen is supremely confident the match will go her way.
“[Ruumet] doesn’t have a lot of experience, and she’s never fought a girl like me. I’m experienced, a World Champion. My striking is simply better than hers. I have good skills, good punches, good kicks. And yes, I’m confident,” Meksen told ONE.
If she picks up the win, Meksen will turn her attention to reigning ONE Atomweight Kickboxing World Champion Janet Todd.
She has already called out the American this past February and continues to clamor for a chance to dethrone Todd and grab the biggest prize in kickboxing.
“Since I signed with ONE Championship, my goal has been clear. I want to take the belt in kickboxing, so I want to face Janet Todd. I want this fight as soon as possible,” said Meksen.
Showing out at ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic will be Meksen’s opportunity to force her way into the title picture. The French-Algerian striker has the stage, and the world is watching. All that is left to do now is to continue doing what she has done over 100 times before—dominate.
ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic will air live on Friday, April 22, beginning at 4:30 a.m. ET/1:30 a.m. PT on watch.onefc.com.
