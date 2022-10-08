Chatri Sityodtong Excited To See Anissa Meksen Go After Two-Sport Gold
In an atomweight Muay Thai bout, Meksen battered Dangkongfah Banchamek for three rounds. Meksen has shined while wearing four-ounce gloves, showcasing pinpoint accuracy and big power.
Following her victory at ONE on Prime Video 2, ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong beamed about the French-Algerian striker. He was excited about the prospect of Meksen challenging for Muay Thai or kickboxing gold in the future and sees her having a possibility of becoming a two-sport world champion as well.
"Yeah, I think so. So obviously, we have Janet Todd versus Allycia [Hellen Rodrigues] for the Muay Thai world title, but I would love to see Anissa's next fight after Stamp, and I'd like to see her fight either for the Muay Thai world title or the kickboxing world title. Or eventually, next year, who knows, I think she could be a two-sport world champion, right," Sityodtong told SCMP MMA.
Meksen has been calling for a shot at gold since stepping into ONE's Circle, and the news has to be music to her ears. However, she already has her next bout lined up. Meksen will join Stamp Fairtex inside the Circle at ONE on Prime Video 6 on Friday, January 13, in Bangkok, in a mixed-rules superfight.
2023 is shaping up to be an active and exciting year for "C18" as she prepares for high-profile bouts against the world's best atomweight warriors.
“She’s A Dancer! I’m A Real Fighter!” 😳 Meksen Puts Stamp On BlastAnissa Meksen with some savage words for future opponent Stamp Fairtex, who she faces in a mixed rules super-fight at ONE on Prime Video 6! 😈#ONEonPrimeVide...
