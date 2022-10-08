LIST YOUR SCHOOL
Chatri Sityodtong Excited To See Anissa Meksen Go After Two-Sport Gold

one championship
Anissa Meksen
ONE Championship
Anissa Meksen made her move to ONE Championship while being recognized as one of the pound-for-pound best strikers on the planet. After three matches inside the Circle to date, she has only reaffirmed that belief. "C18" has been utterly dominant since arriving, and that continued at ONE on Prime Video 2: Xiong vs. Lee III.

In an atomweight Muay Thai bout, Meksen battered Dangkongfah Banchamek for three rounds. Meksen has shined while wearing four-ounce gloves, showcasing pinpoint accuracy and big power.

Following her victory at ONE on Prime Video 2, ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong beamed about the French-Algerian striker. He was excited about the prospect of Meksen challenging for Muay Thai or kickboxing gold in the future and sees her having a possibility of becoming a two-sport world champion as well.

"Yeah, I think so. So obviously, we have Janet Todd versus Allycia [Hellen Rodrigues] for the Muay Thai world title, but I would love to see Anissa's next fight after Stamp, and I'd like to see her fight either for the Muay Thai world title or the kickboxing world title. Or eventually, next year, who knows, I think she could be a two-sport world champion, right," Sityodtong told SCMP MMA.

Meksen has been calling for a shot at gold since stepping into ONE's Circle, and the news has to be music to her ears. However, she already has her next bout lined up. Meksen will join Stamp Fairtex inside the Circle at ONE on Prime Video 6 on Friday, January 13, in Bangkok, in a mixed-rules superfight.

2023 is shaping up to be an active and exciting year for "C18" as she prepares for high-profile bouts against the world's best atomweight warriors.

“She’s A Dancer! I’m A Real Fighter!” 😳 Meksen Puts Stamp On Blast

Anissa Meksen with some savage words for future opponent Stamp Fairtex, who she faces in a mixed rules super-fight at ONE on Prime Video 6! 😈#ONEonPrimeVide...

