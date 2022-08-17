Angela Lee vs. Xiong Jing Nan III To Headline ONE On Prime Video 2
The two rivals have dominated their divisions, and part of that domination has been defending their gold against one another. Lee will make her second attempt at the ONE Strawweight World Championship in the main event of ONE on Prime Video 2.
The first meeting, at ONE: A New Era, featured Lee’s first attempt to dethrone Xiong.
Although Lee came close to getting a finish in the championship rounds, it was “The Panda” who pulled out the victory with a cracking knockout finish in the final frame.
At ONE: Century Part I, Xiong tried her best to take the atomweight crown, but “Unstoppable” had other plans.
In another exciting and competitive bout, Lee was able to secure the rear-naked choke in the fifth round to defend her crown.
Since that October 2019 meeting, both women have continued to control their divisions. It was only a matter of time until their roads were destined to meet again.
The epic rivalry has already thrilled audiences with two dramatic finishes, and a third should deliver the same stunning action inside the Circle at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.
ONE on Prime Video 2 now has its headlining act. Friday, September 30, is already set to be a date to circle on the calendar if you love martial arts, as it has one of the sport’s greatest rivalries coming to a head for a historic trilogy bout.
Xiong Jing Nan vs. Angela Lee I | Full Fight ReplayBefore strawweight queen Xiong Jing Nan returns in the main event of ONE: HEAVY HITTERS, relive "The Panda's" SHOCKING upset of atomweight queen Angela Lee i...
Angela Lee vs. Xiong Jing Nan II | Full Fight ReplayAngela Lee and Xiong Jing Nan face off in a highly-anticipated rematch for the ONE Atomweight World Title at ONE: CENTURY Part 1!#ONEChampionshipSubscribe to...
- Global Broadcast Partners Announced for The Apprentice: ONE ... ›
- ONE Championship: Teo v Xiong set for Inside The Matrix - Black ... ›
- Ayaka Miura Challenges Xiong Jing Nan At ONE Heavy Hitters ... ›