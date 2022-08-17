LIST YOUR SCHOOL
SUBSCRIBE

Angela Lee vs. Xiong Jing Nan III To Headline ONE On Prime Video 2

one championship
Angela Lee vs. Xiong Jing Nan
ONE Championship
Angela Lee and Xiong Jing Nan will take to the ONE Championship Circle for a third time against one another at ONE on Prime Video 2 on Friday, September 30, the company announced on Monday.

The two rivals have dominated their divisions, and part of that domination has been defending their gold against one another. Lee will make her second attempt at the ONE Strawweight World Championship in the main event of ONE on Prime Video 2.

The first meeting, at ONE: A New Era, featured Lee’s first attempt to dethrone Xiong.

Although Lee came close to getting a finish in the championship rounds, it was “The Panda” who pulled out the victory with a cracking knockout finish in the final frame.

At ONE: Century Part I, Xiong tried her best to take the atomweight crown, but “Unstoppable” had other plans.

In another exciting and competitive bout, Lee was able to secure the rear-naked choke in the fifth round to defend her crown.

Since that October 2019 meeting, both women have continued to control their divisions. It was only a matter of time until their roads were destined to meet again.

The epic rivalry has already thrilled audiences with two dramatic finishes, and a third should deliver the same stunning action inside the Circle at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

ONE on Prime Video 2 now has its headlining act. Friday, September 30, is already set to be a date to circle on the calendar if you love martial arts, as it has one of the sport’s greatest rivalries coming to a head for a historic trilogy bout.

Xiong Jing Nan vs. Angela Lee I | Full Fight Replay

Before strawweight queen Xiong Jing Nan returns in the main event of ONE: HEAVY HITTERS, relive "The Panda's" SHOCKING upset of atomweight queen Angela Lee i...

Angela Lee vs. Xiong Jing Nan II | Full Fight Replay

Angela Lee and Xiong Jing Nan face off in a highly-anticipated rematch for the ONE Atomweight World Title at ONE: CENTURY Part 1!#ONEChampionshipSubscribe to...
From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Introducing Martial Arts School Listings on Black Belt Mag!
Sign Up Now To Be One Of The First School Listed In Our Database.
Sign Up
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the worlds largest magazine of martial arts.