LIST YOUR SCHOOL
SUBSCRIBE

ONE Launches Latest Game Featuring Angela Lee

news
Angela Lee
staticg.sportskeeda.com / ONE Championship

Are you as "Unstoppable" as Angela Lee? You can answer that in the latest interactive game released by ONE Championship.

"Angela Lee: Unstoppable" is a game that is designed to challenge users' speed and accuracy. There are two game modes, Fever and Training, to test your skills.

In training mode, you will choose between five different training stations and determine how long you would like to go by deciding between three session lengths. The stations are combo dummy, reaction bag, speed bag, focus dummy, and strike pads.

Those five separate stations are mixed up together in fever mode, which tests your ability to adapt between them as the game moves quickly to challenge the player's abilities.

The game serves as an excellent primer for the highly-anticipated return of the "Unstoppable" ONE Atomweight World Champion.

Lee will step back inside the Circle at ONE X on Saturday, March 26, to defend her crown for the first time since giving birth in 2021. The long-reigning queen of the division will meet Stamp Fairtex, who won the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix to earn her shot at glory.

The title tilt will headline the loaded tenth-anniversary show for ONE and put the spotlight back on the United MMA superstar.

"Angela Lee: Unstoppable" is the latest addition to ONE's online interactive game roster, joining previous games featuring Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Brandon Vera, and Lee's younger sister Victoria.

The fast-paced game is playable online and through the ONE Super App, available for both Android and iOS.

Introducing Martial Arts School Listings on Black Belt Mag!
Sign Up Now To Be One Of The First School Listed In Our Database.
Sign Up
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the worlds largest magazine of martial arts.

Pedro Carvalho's BJJ Techniques: Passing the Guard to Full Mount

bjj
Pedro Carvalho's BJJ Techniques: Passing the Guard to Full Mount
blackbeltmag.com

Pedro Carvalho has studied with Jacare Cavalcanti, Carlson Gracie, Sylvio Behring and Alvaro Barreto. And now, in this exclusive video, he shows YOU how to pass your opponent's guard and move into the full mount.

Keep ReadingShow less

Top 10 Karate Fighters of the 20th Century - Picks by Bill Wallace

bill wallace
Top 10 Karate Fighters of the 20th Century - Picks by Bill Wallace
i.ytimg.com

You probably can guess some of the names on Superfoot's list — Joe Lewis, Chuck Norris, Mike Stone — but we doubt you can guess them all. Journey back in time to the era of karate tough!

In the early 1980s, I was asked to name the top 10 karate fighters of the 20th century. Here's my list again — for the benefit of all the martial artists who never saw it when it ran and for those who are too young to have lived through those early years of martial arts in America. No. 1 on my list of the top 10 karate fighters was Joe Lewis. I picked him because I have never met anybody who said he enjoyed sparring with Joe Lewis. I sparred with him several times and learned a lot, but I didn't enjoy it — it hurt!

Keep ReadingShow less

Jim Arvanitis Resurrects Pankration: The First Mixed Martial Art

pankration
Jim Arvanitis Resurrects Pankration: The First Mixed Martial Art
blackbeltmag.com

There’s no denying that Jim Arvanitis is a skilled martial artist. He moves like a 30-year-old both on his feet and on the ground, where he flows from technique to technique with an ease you seldom see outside a high-end grappling school. And there’s no denying that he’s a martial arts historian par excellence. One look at his most recent book, The First Mixed Martial Art: Pankration From Myths to Modern Times, reveals that he’s intimately familiar not only with pankration, the fighting system of his Greek ancestors, but also with the rise of the martial arts in the West.

Keep ReadingShow less