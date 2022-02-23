Angela Lee Talks Impact Of Pregnancy During Latest 'Anatomy of a Fighter'
The dominant atomweight queen took time away from the Circle for the birth of her first child. In her absence, Stamp Fairtex rose through the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix to become the next challenger to her throne.
The former ONE Atomweight Muay Thai and Kickboxing World Champion showcased her development as a complete martial artist by capping off her run to the tournament title with an armbar submission.
But Lee is now back in the gym and preparing for her latest title defense.
In a video series ONE is releasing, entitled “Anatomy of Angela Lee,” fans are getting an inside look at the champion’s life as a new mother and her preparation for the Thai star. In the latest installment, Lee prepares for the main event matchup and discusses the impact of the pregnancy on her training camp.
“Honestly, my pregnancy, for nine months, I was eating pretty healthy because I couldn’t eat anything else, any junk food. I would just throw up a lot. So, I have Ava to thank, I guess,” remarked Lee.
“And then after I gave birth, I was starting to get back into exercising and stuff, and then I guess after nine months of eating a certain kind of way carried through.”
The ONE Atomweight World Champion looks to be in phenomenal shape as the event date draws near.
The video series is detailing the comeback of Lee.
Courtesy of ONE, enjoy the third installment of “Anatomy of Angela Lee.”
ONE X will air live on Saturday, March 26.