Latest Anatomy of a Fighter Details Angela Lee's Inspirational Return
In collaboration with ONE Championship, Will Harris took a closer look at Lee’s return to training and competition after two years away from the sport.
Lee’s return was highly-anticipated. Not merely because she had been away from the action but because the division had grown so much during her absence. While she was away, Stamp Fairtex rose to the top contender’s spot by winning the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix. Lee knew her return would test her in every facet as she needed to be at her best for her next title defense.
The documentary captures the final months of Lee’s camp at United MMA alongside husband Bruno Pucci, brother Christian, and others. The 39-minute episode provides insight into why Lee is nicknamed “Unstoppable” and features clips from her comeback victory over Stamp at ONE X.
Following her triumphant return to the Circle, Lee went back to work in the gym and began focusing on her next assignment. On September 30, the ONE Atomweight World Champion will attempt to claim strawweight gold against Xiong Jing Nan in the main event of ONE on Prime Video 2.
Before the bell rings, take an inside look into a champion's mind and heart by viewing her Anatomy of a Fighterepisode.
ONE on Prime Video 2 will air live on Friday, September 30, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
