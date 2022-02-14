LIST YOUR SCHOOL
SUBSCRIBE

Andrey, Pereira Submit Their Way to Victory at 2nd Brazil ADCC Trials

bjj
Gutemberg Pereira
d2779tscntxxsw.cloudfront.net
For the second straight weekend, Brazil hosted a qualification tournament for the ADCC Submission Fighting World Championships with five men and two women earning their spots in the world's most prestigious grappling competition, scheduled for later this year in Las Vegas. Standouts on the men's side included Fabricio Andrey who lost at last week's trials but took no prisoners this time submitting all his opponents en route to capturing the 66 kg class.

Winner of the 99+ kg division Gutemberg Pereira also won all his matches by submission displaying a heel hook heavy game. Roberto Jimenez captured the 77 kg division, while Alexandre Jesus took the 88 kg class and Henrique Cardoso the 99 kg category.

Mayssa Bastos, despite being outsized, was the standout on the women's side taking the 60 kg division while 19-year-old BJJ purple belt Giovanna Jara pulled a shocker by taking the 60+ kg class.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Introducing Martial Arts School Listings on Black Belt Mag!
Sign Up Now To Be One Of The First School Listed In Our Database.
Sign Up
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the worlds largest magazine of martial arts.

3 Great Donnie Yen Movies (That Aren’t Ip Man)

entertainment
Donnie Yen
Flash Point
The film Ip Man(2008) secured the place of actor/Black Belt Hall of Famer Donnie Yen in the pantheon of martial arts-action heroes. Yen’s incredible portrayal of the legendary wing chun kung fu master delivered action scenes with exciting martial arts and jaw-dropping stunts. Although the film generated three sequels, each arguably as good as the original, they are not the only great martial arts-action movies by Yen. Selected below are three great Donnie Yen films that aren’t Ip Man.
Keep ReadingShow less

5 (More) Ways You Can Challenge Your Martial Art Training

martial arts training
Kata Training
Shutterstock / Nomad_Soul

As important as coming to class is, it is also important to remember much of your true development happens in your out-of-dojo hours. You find improvement as life pressure tests your understanding and you individually rehearse your skills outside of a space typically devoted to training.

Problem is, sometimes we hit plateaus. Solo training can grow...Stagnant.

Keep ReadingShow less

Adesanya Keeps UFC Middleweight Crown by Decision

news
Adesanya
sportshub.cbsistatic.com
In a closer than expected battle, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya retained his title by unanimous decision over Robert Whittaker Saturday night in the UFC 271 main event from Houston, Texas. Adesanya had lifted the title from Whittaker by convincing second round knockout in 2019 and started the rematch looking as if he might cruise to another easy win as the challenger did little in the first round while Adesanya landed vicious low kicks and scored a knockdown with a straight left hand.
Keep ReadingShow less