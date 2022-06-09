Andre Galvao Gets Inducted Into The IBJJF Hall Of Fame

Brazilian BJJ ace Andre Galvao has been inducted into the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) Hall of Fame.
The ONE Championship athlete is one of the most highly-decorated grapplers in history. The well-deserved honor was a humbling achievement for Galvao, who took to Instagram to speak on his induction.
"It's an honor to be part of the Jiu-Jitsu Hall Of Fame. In particular, it means so much to be entering the Hall with so many legends of the sport. I'll never forget the battles I had against many of them. Those wars taught me big lessons so I could be here today," wrote Galvao.
"I'd like to thank God for this amazing moment in my life, thank to my wife for being such incredible supporter, my coaches, trainers and real friends I had along the way who always believed and never gave up on me."
Galvao also thanked his former teammates, family, and fans for their support along his journey.
The 39-year-old's expertise on the mat extends to the classroom as well. Galvao is a teacher and mentor to many of the best grapplers in the world today at Atos BJJ. Two of his star pupils, Kade and Tye Ruotolo, made their debuts in ONE earlier in 2022.
But competition is not over for the Brazilian.
He made his ONE debut earlier this year in a submission grappling bout with two-division World Champion Reinier De Ridder at ONE X and is also signed to the promotion for mixed martial arts contests.
"No one gets here without pain. Jiu-Jitsu is like life. Thank you for making all of my dreams come true. Thank you Lord," said Galvao.
The massive honor is just the latest in a long line of incredible moments for Galvao and highlights why he is one of the sport's greatest athletes.