Fabricio Andrade's Emotional Reaction To Becoming A World Champion

Fabricio Andrade had called for a title shot in ONE Championship through most of 2021 and 2022. In October 2022, he got his first chance, but an errant low kick resulted in a no-contest and forced him to wait until the new year to rematch against John Lineker at ONE Fight Night 7.

“AND NEW! 👑 @fabriciowdb 🇧🇷 dissects John Lineker to force a corner stoppage after Round 4 and claim the ONE Bantamweight World Title! #ONEFightNight7 #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship”

He completed his task, earned the TKO stoppage, got his hand raised, and was given the ONE Bantamweight World Championship. Realizing his dream, Andrade was overcome with emotion.

The Brazilian star has been nothing short of sensational since arriving in ONE. The 25-year-old reeled off five straight wins to get his first shot at the gold, including four finishes. In the first meeting with Lineker, he was the far superior athlete. In the second encounter, he dealt with more adversity but showed his true champion's heart.

After battering Lineker with precise punches, the former champion's eyes were swollen shut. The corner of "Hands of Stone" was forced to throw in the towel and give Andrade yet another stoppage victory on the global stage.

Andrade's ability to overcome obstacles en route to achieving his goals is unsurprising. "Wonder Boy" has been doing that his whole life in order to live his dream. Andrade recently reflected on his road to the top and recounted those trials and tribulations.

Breaking down in the ring and shedding tears of joy is a beautiful sight to see in martial arts. It showed Andrade's passion for the sport and how much reaching the pinnacle means to him, personally. These are the rare glimpses we love to see of the world's elite athletes.

It is not false bravado. It is a display of how martial arts can shape you as a person, and Andrade's emotional reaction to becoming a World Champion should serve as an inspiration to all.

