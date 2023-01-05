Fabricio Andrade Plans Big 2023, Starting With Bantamweight Title Win
Entering a new year, Andrade still has the same goal to become a champion. He will get his next opportunity against Lineker in February at ONE on Prime Video 7. In an interview with ONE, Andrade revealed that when he returned home to Brazil for the holidays, he got in some training for his rematch before heading home.
"I actually didn't have enough time to go home to see my family so I went straight to Rio de Janeiro. I wanted to get some training there. There's always a solid gym out there so I had some good training and just doing a lot of new stuff, getting more stuff introduced for my new camp," said Andrade.
February 10 is the date "Wonder Boy" gets a chance to realize his dream. With the holidays behind him, he is focusing in on the task at hand. But that doesn't mean the 24-year-old hasn't laid out plans for the new year.
After his title tilt, the Brazilian wants to defend the gold and cement his status as the best bantamweight on the planet. However, he is also looking beyond just mixed martial arts. Andrade wants to build a legacy.
"My goal for next year is to regain the title. I'll take what's mine. And I also want to stay champion, try to do some super-fights with special rules, and maybe try submission grappling. I want to make history. I still have a lot to achieve in my career," said Andrade.
ONE on Prime Video 7: Lineker vs. Andrade II airs live and free on Friday, February 10, at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST. The action is free for all Amazon Prime members in the U.S. and Canada.
The Most VICIOUS Bantamweight? 😡 | Origins Of Fabricio AndradeLearn about #1-ranked bantamweight contender Fabricio Andrade's tumultuous journey to the top before he challenges reigning king John Lineker for the gold in...
- Tawanchai, Andrade RISE In Rankings Following ONE 158 ›
- Demetrious Johnson Heaps Praise Upon Rising ONE Star Fabricio Andrade ›
- Fabricio Andrade Reacts To 'Frustrating' ONE on Prime Video 3 Finish ›