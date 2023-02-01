Fabricio Andrade Ready For February 24 Rematch With John Lineker 'This Is My Moment'
ONE Championship will have a bantamweight rematch for the ages hitting U.S. primetime on February 24. Former ONE Bantamweight World Champion John Lineker and Fabricio Andrade are running their October clash back in order to get a definitive result at ONE Fight Night 7.
The 25-year-old Brazilian has been brash since arriving on the global stage, but he has backed up all of his talk with dominant performances. He has kept that confidence heading into the rematch because he does not believe that Lineker can make the improvements necessary in his game to topple him in the few months since their last encounter.
“He will definitely prepare more now that he knows how good I am. But I believe this will not make a difference. Three months of training will not make him become another athlete. I know how he fights, he knows how I fight, and that won’t change for the rematch. So, I’m sure I’ll knock him out one more time,” Andrade told ONE.
Andrade appeared to be rolling before the errant low blow put an abrupt end to their match. His success against Lineker is a major reason why “Wonder Boy” feels he holds both the physical and mental edge in the rematch. The surging star made no bones about how he believes “Hands of Stone” knows who is the better man inside of the ring.
“I think the fact that I came very close to ending the fight, that he was badly hurt in the fight, and that I defended all his attempts on the ground, makes a difference in the psychological factor. He knows I’m better than him. His chance of winning this fight is if something extraordinary happens. But we know that I’m the best athlete, that this is my moment, and that I’m going to be the champion,” said Andrade.
Unlike their first encounter, Andrade expects Lineker to come in and hit the mark on the scales. Lineker was stripped of the ONE Bantamweight World Championship for failing weight & hydration in their first meeting. However, “Wonder Boy” does not believe it will change the outcome.
The Brazilian warrior feels the outcome will be as he envisioned it, another highlight-reel knockout.
“[Linker] will definitely be more attentive with this weight issue. Nobody likes to be on time and not make weight. No one wants to look unprofessional. So, I believe he will be aware of his weight so that it doesn’t happen again.”
“That doesn’t interfere with anything. I’m not worried about that. If he doesn’t make weight again, we’re going to fight anyway, and I’m going to knock him out.”
ONE Fight Night 7: Lineker vs. Andrade airs live and free in U.S. primetime on Prime Video on February 24. Amazon Prime subscribers in the U.S. and Canada can begin watching at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST.
