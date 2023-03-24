Anderson Silva Insists He Isn't Defending Accused Killer of Jiu-Jitsu Star
March 24 | 2023
After a judge in Brazil ruled Henrique Otavio Oliveira Velozo, the alleged murderer of jiu-jitsu star Leandro Lo, can continue earning his salary as a police officer, UFC legend Anderson Silva has come under scrutiny over a video seeming to show his support for the accused.
Lo, one of the greatest jiu-jitsu competitors in history, was killed last year when Velozo allegedly shot him in the head following a confrontation at a night club. After a court granted its injunction last week that Velozo could continue drawing his salary, Velozo's lawyer, Claudio Dalledone, posted a video that made it seem as if Silva was expressing support for his client.
However, Brazilian martial arts media outlet Tatame reported the video was actually from 2021, before Lo was killed, and refers to another case. Silva confirmed he is a friend of Dalledone but said the video was completely taken out of context and he would never support Lo's alleged killer.
The initial hearing in the murder case is scheduled to take place March 24.
