How a Foreigner Can Become an Expert in Japanese Weaponry

Photos Courtesy of Jessica Gerrity

Ever fantasized about picking up, packing up and heading to the birthplace of your martial art? Me, too! I haven’t done it (yet), but I recently crossed paths with someone whose deep dive into everything budo is, well, a most extraordinary one. Allow me to introduce Jessica Gerrity, a 42-year-old New Zealander and mother of three who resides in Japan and is living a grand martial arts adventure.