Arjan Bhullar and Anatoly Malykhin Get New Date For ONE Heavyweight World Title Unification Bout
Malykhin has been calling out Bhullar for over a year. Since the Russian arrived on the ONE scene with impactful knockouts, he has set his sights on the heavyweight king. Malykhin poked and prodded the Canadian-Indian athlete with verbal jabs.
In his absence, Malykhin dominated the heavyweight division and took over as the ONE Interim Heavyweight World Champion before claiming a second title in the light heavyweight division. The talented Russian has become one of the hottest stars in the sport.
Bhullar’s return set the course for the unification bout everyone is clamoring to witness. It is an intriguing stylistic matchup and poses the biggest risk for Bhullar to date.
The newly rescheduled matchup will take place in Bangkok, Thailand, at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. The heavyweight main event for the upcoming Prime Video event will shake the walls of the venue and register on the seismograph as the two titans of the sport wage war for the ultimate prize.
Bhullar vs. Malykhin will kickstart summer with a hot heavyweight main event scrap.
ONE Fight Night 12 airs on July 14 on Prime Video. All Amazon Prime subscribers in the U.S. and Canada can watch for free at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
NEW DOUBLE-CHAMP 👑 👑 Anatoly Malykhin Knocks Out Reinier De RidderONE Interim Heavyweight World Champion Anatoly Malykhin dethroned Reinier de Ridder with an INSANE first-round knockout and claimed the ONE Light Heavyweight...
