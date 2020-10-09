Amy Johnston - Martial Artist, Stunt Performer, Actress, and Star

Ten-time world judo champion Teddy Riner lost to a fellow Frenchman for the first time in nearly thirteen years. Riner, 31, dropped the match against Joseph Terhec due to 3 penalties suffered in the quarterfinals of the French Team Championships, Saturday.

A two-time Olympic gold medalist and the only judoka to ever win 10 world titles, Riner lost in February to Japan's Kokoro Kageura, his first defeat of any sort in almost a decade.