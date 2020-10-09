Amy Johnston - Martial Artist, Stunt Performer, Actress, and Star

entertainment

Whether she is doubling for some of the biggest stars in Hollywood, or starring in projects of her own, Amy Johnston is a cinematic force to be reckoned with.

Daughter of Kickboxing champion Dave Johnston, Amy has been working steadily as a stunt performer, supporting actress and star in many great martial arts action films. The star of the martial arts opus Lady Bloodfight was kind enough to take a few moments away from her work on the set of her current film for the following interview.

Given that you are the daughter of Kickboxing champion Dave Johnston. Was training in martial arts something you chose, or was it expected?

I don't actually remember choosing to get into Martial Arts, it was always just there and part of life for me. My dad owned a dojo and we were there so often. I was about 6 years old when I started getting more serious about it and joining the classes!

What arts have you studied?

The progressive system is what my dad taught which includes Arnis, Jiujitsu, Karate, Silat, Escrima, Kung Fu, Kickboxing, and TKD (Tae Kwan Do). Beyond training with him I have dabbled in Wushi, JKD (Jeet Kune Do) and much more.

Do you still train regularly?

Yes, training is something that is now a healthy habit for me. I feel best when I'm able to explore movement, express myself and get a good sweat in. My regimen changes depending on what I'm working on and how much time I have but I'm always getting some movement in and learning something new!

Do you incorporate any other workouts or programs into your training?

Yes absolutely! I get bored quite easily so I'm always trying to mix it up. I love weightlifting, jump rope and most cardio, hiking, rock climbing, swimming, dancing and really anything I can get into!

You have an impressive list of credits as a stunt performer, (Deadpool, Tomb Raider, Captain America, Suicide Squad, and many more). What made you want to begin doing stunts?

I truly enjoy action and the process of storytelling through motion. I grew up watching Hong Kong action cinema and soooo many action films I had to get into it!! Stunts are incredibly fun and always a new challenge!

Lady Bloodfight Official Trailer #2 (2017) Amy Johnston Action Movie HD www.youtube.com

Do you have a favorite stunt? One that you sat in the theatre, looked at the screen, and went, "yep, that's me."

I loooooved the highway scene in Captain America Winter Soldier doubling Black Widow as I fell out of a car into a door off a ramp and slid down the highway with car flying around us. Super cool scene!! Then I swing under a bridge.

You starred in the awesome martial arts action film Lady Bloodfight which had some great fight choreography. Given your knowledge as a stunt performer and martial artist did you collaborate on any fight choreography in the movie?

Thank you! The choreography for that film was done by a wonderful stunt team helmed by Xin Xin Xiong. He was such a joy to work with and the team absolutely killed it!

Do you have a dream project that you would like to do? (Star, write or direct? All three?)

Oh boy I have way too many things I want to do and am planning on doing. I overwhelm myself but am trying to prioritize. I'm constantly pitching material and planning, writing, creating.

What is your next film? When can we see you kicking and punching again? Is there going to be a Lady Bloodfight sequel?

I would love a sequel to "Lady Bloodfight" and there was one planned but like most things in this business, they either postpone or never happen but maybe one day we will get a sequel! I have a TV pilot, I'm the lead of, that is in the works, called "Palomas Flight," which I'm excited about. I have a costar on a show that I can't talk about yet and a few films I can't chat about either, LOL ,but all good things coming your way!!

A movie called "Ava" is now out where I double Jessica Chastain as well as some videos games that have recently been released!

Thank you for taking the time to speak with me, and I know we will all be looking forward to seeing you on screen again soon!

Related Articles Around the Web
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the world largest magazine of martial arts.

Understanding Sabaki

sabaki method

To Master the Supreme Philosophy of Enshin Karate, Look to Musashi's Book of Five Rings for Guidance!

In the martial arts, we voluntarily subject ourselves to conflict in a training environment so we can transcend conflict in the real world. After all, we wouldn't knowingly train in a style that makes us weaker or worsens our position. The irony of all this is that we don't want to fight our opponent. We prefer to work with what an opponent gives us to turn the tide in our favor, to resolve the situation effectively and efficiently.The Japanese have a word for this: sabaki. It means to work with energy efficiently. When we train with the sabaki mindset, we receive our opponent's attack, almost as a gift. Doing so requires less physical effort and frees up our mental operating system so it can determine the most efficient solution to the conflict.In this essay, I will present a brief history of sabaki, as well as break down the sabaki method using Miyamoto Musashi's five elements

Keep Reading Show less

Building Leaders Through Martial Arts - Matt Culley

martial arts industry

As the world continues to "shrink" and feel smaller through technological innovations in communication and travel, our world also seems to be more divided than ever before. Our culture now teaches us to be "followers" and "subscribers" to content, that in turn guides many people's thoughts, and affects how they interact with the world around them on daily basis. Ultimately, in a time of such uncertainty and division, our focus and efforts should be placed directly on building and developing leaders, not followers. In order to do this in a modern world, and cut through all the chatter and digital content, we must look back to a time tested, traditional approach to building leaders.

Keep Reading Show less

McGregor Claims to Accept Poirier Fight

mixed martial arts
sportshub.cbsistatic.com

The Notorious Conor McGregor tweets that he has accepted the UFC's offer to fight Dustin Poirier, but only if the bout happens in 2020.

Conor McGregor has taught us many times that we cannot always trust his Twitter account, but based on recent comments from Dustin Poirier and Dana White, this one may have some validity. The former featherweight and lightweight champion, McGregor, stated that he would be willing to take on the former interim lightweight champion on November 21st, December 12th, or December 19th. McGregor is also offering a $500,000 donation to The Good Fight Foundation if Poirier accepts the match.

With both of these fighters having notable losses to the seemingly unstoppable Khabib Nurmagomedov, the outcome of this potential fight could have serious implications for a future mega-event. If Khabib defeats Justin Gaethje at the upcoming UFC 254 and Georges St-Pierre decides not to come out of retirement, McGregor may position himself for a rematch with The Eagle with a win over The Diamond. Time will tell, but fight fans everywhere can agree that a McGregor-Poirier main event before the end of 2020 is something everyone wants to see.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web

Amir Khan Fighting for Dying Father

mixed martial arts
cdn.onefc.com

Amir Khan has been a staple in ONE Championship's lightweight division. While he has fallen on tough times as of late, the Singaporean intends to rebound and move into the lightweight title picture.

However, on Friday, October 9, he is competing for much more than a victory. He will be competing for his father.

Khan's father, Tajudeen, was diagnosed with Stage IV lymphoma of the brain. The patriarch of the family has decided against treatment and was given 3-6 months to live, making Friday's match one of the last times he will ever get to see his son compete.

Keep Reading Show less
Free Bruce Lee Guide
Have you ever wondered how Bruce Lee’s boxing influenced his jeet kune do techniques? Read all about it in this free guide.
Don’t miss a thing Subscribe to Our Newsletter