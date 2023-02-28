+
One Year After Russian Invasion, Ukrainian Bellator Champ Amosov Returns to Cage

mixed martial arts
On the one year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian Bellator welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov returned to the cage with a technically masterful striking performance en route to dominating Logan Storley via unanimous decision at Bellator 291, Saturday in Dublin, Ireland. Amosov hadn't fought since June 2021 having joined his country's military in resisting Russia.

While Storley had taken up the interim title, Amosov left no doubt who the real champion was, Saturday. He gave a classic stick and move boxing display early on, sometimes circling away from Storley and sometimes coming forward to land sharp punching combinations. In the second he unleashed several low kicks that had Storley switching stances to fight southpaw and protect his left leg.

Storley could never get his wrestling attack in gear against Amosov's movement and by the third it was Amosov landing takedowns. Mixing beautiful head and hand feints, Amosov continued to pepper Storley with sharp jabs and occasional combinations of six or more punches in capturing the lopsided decision.

After the fight, Amosov had choice words for Russian leader Vladimir Putin saying one year ago "crazy Putin started big war in my country. He wants to kill kids" adding people shouldn't forget what's happening in Ukraine.

