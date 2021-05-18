Amnat Pooksrisuk, 1959 – 2021

muay thai
Amnat Pooksrisuk

The World Muaythai Council website is reporting the death of Major General Amnat Pooksrisuk who was one of the key figures in the revival of traditional Thai martial arts. Though not a Thai boxer himself, Pooksrisuk was a researcher and proponent of traditional bareknuckle boxing methods which were the forerunners of modern day muay Thai, as well at krabi krabong, the traditional Thai art of weaponry.

A general in the Thai army, Pooksrisuk spent much time abroad teaching his brand of Thai martial arts in the United States and Germany. He's also credited with helping muay Thai gain recognition by various international sporting bodies including the International Olympic Committee.

Related Articles Around the Web

Black Belt Magazine Celebrates 60 Years of Martial Arts Coverage

60th anniversary
Black Belt Magazine

Black Belt Magazine has a storied history that dates back all the way to 1961, making 2021 the 60th Anniversary of the world's leading magazine of martial arts. To celebrate six decades of legendary martial arts coverage, take a trip down memory lane by scrolling through some of the most influential covers ever published. From the creators of martial art styles, to karate tournament heroes, to superstars on the silver screen, and everything in between, the iconic covers of Black Belt Magazine act as a time capsule for so many important moments and figures in martial arts history. Keep reading to view the full list of these classic issues.

Keep Reading Show less

Does a Rising Tide Lift All Boats? – MMA Opinion

mixed martial arts
Conor McGregor
www.mmaindia.com

If you love Mixed Martial Arts and want it to succeed, it is probably incumbent on you to be happy about the news that former UFC two-weight champion Conor McGregor was recognized as the highest paid athlete by Forbes Magazine.

Indeed, it is true, haters gonna hate and no doubt some will find the news difficult for some reason. Reasons for some at least to pause or raise the occasional eye-brow. But overall, the consensus should be – or at least could be - that one of our own has made it. For more street cred, Conor was even connected to Mayweather's list-making windfall when they fought too, so that is a 2 for 1 deal on an MMA athlete hitting the paydirt news.

Keep Reading Show less

Willie "The Bam" Johnson Producing Crowdsourced Movie

entertainment
BAM Johnson

You likely know that only about 1% of students ever follow through to become black belts. A member of our community, Willie "The Bam" Johnson, is creating a crowdfunded movie, "1 out of 100." It is a coming-of-age movie for youth in American martial arts. And, he is seeking input from you.

Keep Reading Show less