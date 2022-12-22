Amir Aliakbari Has Message for All ONE Heavyweights ‘Just Tell Me When and Where’
His latest victory was over former ONE Heavyweight World Champion Brandon Vera and sent the mixed martial arts veteran into retirement. Aliakbari told ONE that he broke down the film for a hard-hitting analysis of the former champion and used his strengths to take him out.
Although Anatoly Malykhin remained undefeated and became a two-division World Champion, Aliakbari still believes he is the most impressive heavyweight on the roster.
“This year, ONE showcased some good heavyweights, and all of them are good fighters, but I have shown that my level is much higher than everyone else’s,” said Aliakbari.
“I have gathered myself, and I am going forward with all my strength to destroy and knock out my opponents.”
As the Iranian superstar makes his way into title contention, he is looking to avenge an early loss to cement his status as a potential title challenger. But Aliakbari will be prepared for whoever steps inside the Circle against him, and he has a message for the entire division.
“I don’t care who I fight next. I will fight anyone. But I would like it if ONE gives me the chance to have a rematch with Kang Ji Won,” said Aliakbari.
“I direct my words to all the heavyweights: Whoever wants to fight me, just tell me when and where.”
With 2023 on the horizon, ONE is making waves as it nears its first U.S. event. However, that is not the only place the organization is headed. Aliakbari is happy with ONE’s growth in the Middle East, and when ONE takes their show on the road, he hopes to be a part of the event to show the world his star power in that part of the world.
“I am the best and most famous fighter in the Middle East, and when ONE holds their first card in the Middle East, you will all understand what I mean!”
