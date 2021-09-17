World Taekwondo Demonstration Team Falls Short on America's Got Talent

The World Taekwondo Demonstration Team's quest to earn this season's title on NBC's America's Got Talent show came to an end when the results of the finals were announced Wednesday night with magician Dustin Tavella winning the competition. Though they failed to crack the top five, the demo team's performance in Tuesday night's final round did seem to be an improvement over their semifinal appearance, which had seen them miss with several difficult aerial board breaks.
This time they were on, hitting almost everything perfectly including a slightly unusual final "break" that saw several performers smashing bouquets of roses into a shower of petals with acrobatic jumping kicks. Judge Howie Mandel called them the best act of the night while fellow judge Simon Cowell declared, "That was bloody brilliant!"

The Gracie Jujitsu Diet

Not many martial arts styles, methods, or forms come with a patented nutritional program to maximize a fighter's health and performance. Gracie jujitsu is not only a form of fighting; it is a lifestyle that fuses the mind, body, spirit, and nutrition to develop the best possible person and fighter.
There’s a New “Shero” in Town, and Her Name Is Gillian White!

Gillian White has worked in film and television for 25 years — far longer than she's been married to Michael Jai White, whom she wed in 2015. Recently, she's created a buzz in the entertainment industry because of her role as Zara in Take Back, a movie that also stars her husband and teacher, as well as Mickey Rourke. After eight years of hybrid training that includes kyokushin karate and an array of effective fighting styles, Gillian will step into history as the first Black female martial artist to play the lead in an action film when Take Back is released this year.
ONE X Announced With Rodtang vs. Demetrious Johnson, Two Title Bouts

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong joined The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani on Wednesday to announce three huge matches for ONE's tenth-anniversary show in December.
