World Taekwondo Demo Team Advances on America's Got Talent

World Taekwondo Demo Team
The America's Got Talent TV show revealed their fan voting results Wednesday night and it was no surprise that the World Taekwondo Demonstration Team advanced through to the semifinals. The squad gave another stunning performance in Tuesday's live, quarterfinal competition with a mix of perfectly synchronized group forms, high flying acrobatics and impressive aerial board breaking.

The demonstration team had their plans to perform at this summer's Olympics canceled by pandemic restrictions and instead appeared on America's Got Talent back in June where host Terry Crews gave them his "golden buzzer" which meant automatic advancement to the quarterfinals. The group, made up of taekwondo practitioners from South Korea and the United States, again wowed the audience Tuesday night provoking judge Howie Mandel to comment they looked like something out of a Marvel movie but for real.

Sport Karate: Ross Levine to make Karate Combat Debut

Ross Levine

After signing an exclusive multi-year deal with Karate Combat back in May, sport karate legend Ross Levine will make his debut for the promotion in less than 24 hours. Levine, the all-time Warrior Cup wins leader, will use his point fighting-turned full-contact skills in a middleweight bout against Andrei Grinevich.

Following his dominant sport karate career, Levine took his talents to Glory Kickboxing where he maintained his undefeated full-contact record and won "Knockout of the Year" honors in 2019. This fight will take place as part of the ninth event in Karate Combat's third season. Tune in on August 26th at 4:00 PM ET on Karate.com or 10:00 PM ET on CBS Sports.

Dejdamrong and Banma Duoji Meet at ONE Battleground III

One Battleground III
At ONE: Battleground III, a previously recorded event airing on Friday, August 27, there will be a catchweight co-main event that you simply cannot miss.

Former ONE Strawweight World Champion Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke returns to the ONE Championship Circle to welcome China's "The Prince" Banma Duoji to the global stage.

The matchup offers Banma an exciting opportunity to burst onto the stage in a big way against a former champion. If he can begin his ONE tenure with a huge win in a co-main event, the 24-year-old will instantly mark himself as a force to be reckoned with in ONE.

China's young gun knows that this is just the first step in his journey. A win will put him on the map, but he will still need to prove himself and win more battles to become a contender for the gold.

But you cannot count Dejdamrong out.

The Thai star is a veteran and still has a fire burning within him. The Evolve MMA representative still wants to push toward the top of the strawweight division. A journey that will need to be restarted at ONE: Battleground III.

The 42-year-old is an inspiration to be competing against the elite martial artists of the world and still be a major factor with his Muay Thai skills and evolving mixed martial arts skill set. Dejdamrong has not dropped back-to-back bouts in over three years.

This meeting of two generations will help shape the future one way or the other. It's the crafty vet against the upstart. The future is decided on the battleground.

ONE: Battleground III airs on Friday, August 27, at 8:30 a.m. EST/5:30 a.m. PST, across all Bleacher Report platforms.

Dejdamrong vs. Robin Catalan | Full Fight Replay

Before Dejdamrong returns to action at ONE: BATTLEGROUND III, we throw it back to the Muay Thai legend's WILD mixed martial arts battle with Filipino warrior...
Bruce Lee and Me: Matt Polly and the Quest to Know the Dragon

Bruce Lee and Me: Matt Polly and the Quest to Know the Dragon
Bruce Lee, that patron saint of martial artists and kung fu fanboys, continues to make news despite being dead for nearly 50 years now. Just recently, director Quentin Tarantino created a buzz by trash-talking Lee on the Joe Rogan Experience. Then, days later, revealing private letters detailing Lee's extensive drug use made headlines when they went up for auction.

The thing most of these stories have in common is a frequent reference to Matthew Polly. This might appear odd given Polly was just two-years-old when the film star died. But his name always seems to come up in conjunction with Lee's these days due to the fact Polly authored "Bruce Lee: A Life," the definitive Lee biography which everyone now cites.

