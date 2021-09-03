World Taekwondo Demo Team Barely Advances on AGT

World Taekwondo Demo Team Barely Advances on AGT
The World Taekwondo Demonstration Team made it through to the finals of the America's Got Talent TV show Wednesday night but just by the skin of their teeth. After losing out in the fan voting they had to be chosen by the judges as the last act to advance from Tuesday night's semifinal competition on NBC.

Though notoriously tough judge Simon Cowell declared Tuesday the team's best performance so far, the squad looked just a little off from their previous two appearances on the show. Several of their more difficult aerial board breaks were missed completely. Nonetheless, the squad now moves on to the final round, which takes place September 14 with the results announced September 15.

Five Tips to Dramatically Improve Your Martial Art Training

Have you heard of The Penny Challenge?

It's a financial plan to build your budget; on the first day, you simply deposit a single penny in a savings jar and each subsequent day, you add one cent to the amount you deposited the day before. In other words, day two is when you put in two pennies and day three is when you put in three more.

If you did this for a year, the last day of the challenge would only involve putting $3.65 in the savings jar. But, inside the jar itself, you would have saved nearly $700 ($667.95 to be exact)!

The lesson: kids don't just have to sell lemonade or mow lawns in order to stash away some moolah.

Well that, and also you could learn that the smallest actions we take can have enormous rewards when consistency is kept.

This is especially true for a lifelong journey such as martial arts training. There are numerous small tasks we can take as martial artists that affect how we perform and excellence is often found in simple habitual attention to these nuances.

Let's look at a list of five actions we can consistently take which will transform your abilities and skills!

Develop Your Martial Arts Strength, Speed, and Power with these Three Training Methods

Martial arts require diversified training. You can't just train explosive fast movements all the time. For example, jiu-jitsu and karate are not like sprinting. Sprinting is an explosive sport, whereas martial arts uses explosive techniques. Martial arts require you to develop them all, slow and fast-twitch muscle fibers and your aerobic and anaerobic system. Try these training programs to develop all the different muscle fibers and systems.
5 Fight Fallacies

Slicing Through the Myths That Surround Edged-Weapon Defense!

No matter which category a particular system belongs to — traditional martial arts, reality-based self-defense, modern combatives — almost all instructors of those systems teach methods for stopping a blade-wielding psycho. Or at least they think they do. Before you start sending me hate mail and planning a cancel campaign, let me explain.

You see, almost all knife-defense techniques work great in theory. They also work on a compliant student in the safe confines of the dojo. But when applied in a life-or-death situation, many of them amount to responses that I like to call "death by martial arts myth."

