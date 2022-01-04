LIST YOUR SCHOOL
Rights to American Kickboxer Movie Up For Sale

news
American Kickoxer
American Kickboxer / Frans Nel
If you ever wanted to become a martial arts film mogul - or just wanted to say you own the rights to a B list movie - now is your chance. CBD company and streaming service Swissx is selling the full ownership rights to the 1991 cinematic epic, American Kickboxer 1.

A South African-American co-production that ended up as a direct to video movie in the United States, though it did manage to spawn two sequels, the film featured Chuck Norris student and stuntman John Barrett, along with one time U.S. point fighting champion Keith Vitali.

Offered as an NFT (nonfungible token) the sale will include the rights to the original film negative and a 2K digital master. All this can be yours for a little over $1 million. Alternatively, you can take your chances by bidding on the rights.

