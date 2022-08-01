Nunes Regains Title at UFC 277
August 01 | 2022
Carmen Mandato, Getty Images
If there was ever any doubt, Amanda Nunes proved once and for all she's the greatest women's mixed martial artist of all time dominating Julianna Pena in their bantamweight title rematch at UFC 277. After Pena scored one of the biggest upsets in UFC history submitting Nunes in the second round to lift the title last December, Nunes got her revenge Saturday night in Dallas, Texas beating Pena in every phase of the game.
Nunes started the match switching leads finding the most success fighting southpaw as she caught Pena coming in with short right hooks scoring a flash knockdown in the first round. The second saw more of the same as Pena came charging in wildly and Nunes twice dropped her with right hooks and a third time with a straight left hand. When Pena finally landed some good punches in the third round, Nunes deftly changed tactics taking the champion down and tearing her forehead open with vicious elbows. The rest of the fight saw her seemingly scoring takedowns at will and continuing to pound on Pena, who fought gamely the whole way but was just outmatched as Nunes recaptured the crown with a lopsided unanimous decision.
From Your Site Articles
- Former UFC Fighters Struggle in ONE Championship - Black Belt ... ›
- Everything To Know about UFC's Fight Island - Black Belt Magazine ›
- UFC Champ Disses Self Defense Guru Dale Brown "Guys Like That ... ›
Related Articles Around the Web