Julianna Peña And Amanda Nunes Set To Coach The Ultimate Fighter Season 30
The latest season of the Ultimate Fighter will be coached by newly crowned bantamweight champion Julianna Peña and current featherweight titleholder Amanda Nunes.
Filming for season 30 of the popular MMA reality series begins in February. ESPN+ will premiere the first episode of the series on May 3.
The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) is a mixed martial arts competition and American reality television series created by the UFC.
The show takes place in Las Vegas, Nevada, and follows the lives of professional MMA fighters, as they train and compete against one another for a six-figure UFC contract.
Tournaments are held in one or two weight classes each season. The promotion recently revealed there will be 16 UFC prospects who will give it all they have to earn the coveted grand prize.
Season 30 will feature the men’s heavyweight and women’s flyweight divisions. Fighters and alternates have already arrived in Las Vegas for medical check-ups and COVID-19 screenings.
Heavyweight, Mohammed Usman, the little “big” brother of UFC welterweight champ Kamaru Usman, will try to repeat Kamaru's season 21 TUF victory.
Fellow heavyweight, Bobby Maximus, a former UFC fighter who competed on TUF season 2, will get another chance to show he’s made the necessary improvements to be victorious the second time around.
Many Invicta FC veterans will compete in the women's flyweight division, including Chantel Coates, Claire Guthrie, and Juliana Miller. Successful bare-knuckle fighter Helen Peralta will make her appearance along with professional boxer Melissa Parker.
This season of TUF will set up the highly anticipated rematch between the coaches for the bantamweight title. On Dec 11, Julia Peña defeated Amanda Nunes via submission at UFC 269 to become the new bantamweight champion.
Nunes, who is widely regarded as the GWOAT, was on a legendary run as the first women’s double champ in UFC history before losing the 135-pound belt to Peña.
Since losing her bantamweight title, Nunes has made headlines after announcing her departure from long-time gym, American Top Team located in Coconut Creek, Florida.
Amanda and her partner Nina Nunes plan to open their own private gym. She explained in an ESPN interview,
“When I say I wanna open a gym, I didn’t say I wanna open a public gym. I wanna open a private space. You know if I have to start over, I wanna do some things I wanna do. So, it’s gonna be something I wanna do, as my private coach, that I wanna really be better for the next rematch.”
In the training camp leading up to their first fight, Nunes had knee problems, which affected her ability to train regularly. In the rematch, she expects to be 100% ready for the challenge, and coaching on TUF only adds to the excitement.
The coaches have been cordial after their fight and leading up to the rematch so far. But as we’ve seen In previous seasons, animosity can build over the course of a 12-episode season, sometimes creating TUF’s most iconic moments in series history.
TUF season 10, was my all-time favorite. It featured the late, great Kimbo Slice and was coached by Rashad Evans and Rampage Jackson. From the first episode, you knew it was going to be must-see tv.
Whatever drama unfolds between the women champions, I'm looking forward to it. On TUF 18, Ronda Rousey's feud with Miesha Tate made for amazing television.
The finales of the Ultimate Fighter are often more dramatic when coaches have bad blood. It will be interesting to see if the two ladies are able to keep their cool at the end of this series, or if it will turn out to be another crazy season.
