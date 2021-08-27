Alyse Anderson Meets Itsuki Hirata in Compelling Quarterfinal Action
Quarterfinal action of the highly-anticipated ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix highlights the main card for ONE Championship's return to all-live events on Friday, September 3, with ONE: Empower.
One of the most intriguing matchups on the card features undefeated Japanese star Itsuki "Strong Heart Fighter" Hirata welcoming American Alyse Anderson to the ONE Circle.
Hirata's star is on the rise, and the talented grappler is on the precipice of joining the top five in the division. Hirata jumped onto the global stage in 2019 with a first-round keylock submission over Angelie Sabanal at ONE: Legendary Quest.
After submitting Rika Ishige, "Strong Heart Fighter" has gotten back-to-back TKO victories under the bright lights to showcase her ground and pound skills as well. The perfect 100% finishing rate continues to make her a must-watch athlete.
But Anderson will be her most formidable opponent to date without question.
The American enters hoping to make it three straight wins on her record by defeating Hirata. If she can get her hand raised, Anderson will steal all of her Japanese counterpart's thunder while moving a step closer to earning a shot at the ONE Atomweight World Championship.
The Michigan native edges closer to her shot on the global stage against one of the biggest fan favorites on the card, and the meeting between the two has all of the makings for an instant classic.
See how both women made their way to this point with this video detailing their road to ONE: Empower.
ONE: Empower airs live across all Bleacher Report platforms at 7:00 a.m. EST/4:00 a.m. PST on Friday, September 3.
