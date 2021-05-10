Alvarez Stops Saunders Before Record Boxing Crowd

boxing
Canelo Alvarez
Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, ranked the pound-for-pound best boxer in the world by Ring Magazine, stopped Billy Joe Saunders Saturday night before a record crowd to add another championship to his collection. Despite the ongoing pandemic, 73,126 fans flocked to AT&T Stadium in Texas setting an American indoor boxing mark for attendance as they watched the Mexican icon stalk Saunders for eight rounds on Cinco de Mayo weekend.

Holding his hands high, Alvarez hunted Saunders throughout much of the bout occasionally drilling strong punches to the body. Though Saunders appeared to be coming on a bit in the prior couple of rounds, Alvarez landed a thudding right to the body followed by a left uppercut to the head midway through the eighth which had the British fighter holding on. As Saunders right eye swelled, Alvarez continued landing hard shots to the head and body.

The fight was stopped in the corner between rounds and Saunders was taken to the hospital with a reported fractured orbital bone. Alvarez added Saunders' WBO super middleweight crown to his WBA and WBC belts as he seeks to become the first person to win all four major titles in the division.

Rodriguez, Morono, Gillespie Win at UFC on ESPN 24

mixed martial arts
Rodriguez Waterson
www4-cdn.sherdog.com

Despite losing fighters from the card due to everything from rough weight cuts to COVID, the Ultimate Fighting Championships was back on ESPN again Saturday night from Las Vegas with some entertaining match-ups headlined by Marina Rodriguez's unanimous decision over Michelle Waterson. Though both women are ranked strawweights, the match was contested at flyweight where Rodriguez appeared to be the bigger, stronger fighter landing some hard punches and muscling Waterson in the clinch to garner the win.

The co-main event saw popular veteran Donald Cerrone continue his losing ways, eating looping right hands from Alex Morono until the referee stopped the welterweight bout toward the end of the first round. Cerrone is now 0-5 in his last six bouts with one no contest. The undercard had probably the most talked about performance of the night as lightweight Gregor Gillespie set a frantic pace of constant takedown attempts and ground scrambles to simply run Diego Ferreira out of gas in the second round of their fight.

