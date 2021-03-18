Live Tai Sabaki Seminar with Darryn Melerine & Myron Gaudet

FIND A SCHOOL THAT IS CLOSE TO YOU
Looking to get started in martial arts?
Check out our school finder to find a school near you and get started today!

ONE Championship: All-Women's Card at Empower on May 28th

The Panda One Championship
cdn.onefc.com

In the middle of Women's History Month, ONE Championship has announced that an upcoming event on Friday, May 28, will feature an all-women's match card entitled ONE: Empower.

The event will be broadcast live around the world and be headlined by a ONE Women's Strawweight World Championship battle.

"The Panda" Xiong Jing Nan of China will defend the gold against #2-ranked strawweight contender Michelle Nicolini in the event's main event.

Keep Reading Show less
mixed martial arts
Black Belt magazine Subscription Link

NEW: Black Belt Hall of Fame Member Profiles (1968-1990)

Black Belt Hall of Fame

The Legendary Black Belt Magazine Hall of Fame has never before been documented in a single location. Now, you can learn about all the icons that have achieved one of the greatest honors in all of martial arts.

Black Belt Magazine is proud to announce the NEW Member Profiles feature for the Hall of Fame. At the time of this article, the online records account for every inductee from the inaugural year of 1968 all the way through 1990 (upwards of 200 martial artists). The page will be updated continuously and will include every inductee through 2020 in the near future. For now, you can enjoy images and facts about the legendary members for each induction they received before 1991. Take advantage of this never-before-seen opportunity to learn about many of the martial artists who contributed to the lifestyle, culture, and community that every martial artist experiences today.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE BLACK BELT HALL OF FAME

hall of fame
FIND A SCHOOL THAT IS CLOSE TO YOU
Looking to get started in martial arts?
Check out our school finder to find a school near you and get started today!

Born a Champion: Billy Jack meets Bruce Lee á la Rocky

Sean Patrick Flanery
Courtesy of Lionsgate

Dr. Craig's Martial Arts Movie Lounge

With 17 years of taekwondo experience, the rustic 26-year-old Sean Patrick Flanery played the 16-year-old Indiana Jones in ABC's The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles (1992-93). While living in tents and paddling canoes to work through the crocodile infested Tana River in Kenya, Flanery's canoe capsized. He disclosed concern about contracting a water-borne parasite that could kill someone within 30 seconds.

Keep Reading Show less
entertainment
Sign up for our weekly newsletter!
Stay up to date in the martial arts community with news from around the world, techniques of all styles and all around guiding you in your martial arts journey