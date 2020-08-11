Ali Abdelaziz Speaks on Working Relationship with ONE Championship

Ali Abdelaziz is the CEO of Dominance MMA Management, a premier MMA management organization. Abdelaziz manages some of the sport's biggest stars and now enters into a relationship with Asia's largest sports media property, ONE Championship.

Abdelaziz said, "Chatri (Sityodtong) is one of the smartest minds I have come across in the sport. He is a true martial artist and gentleman, and I am really excited to work with ONE."

"I've been following ONE since day one. ONE really brought something different in my eyes. It's not just a fight show – it's a spectacle."

"All promotions are different in their own ways, but ONE is the biggest sports brand in Asia, and they serve a very high level of competition, logistics, TV content, and production. I've been a promoter, and I understand what is good production, what is good TV, and how to organize an event."

The head of Dominance MMA has already inked two athletes to ONE: Marcus Almeida and Ali Aliakbari. And more athletes have reached out to Abdelaziz to express their potential interest.

"When he (Rustam Khabilov) heard I'm working with ONE, he called me. He had won against guys like Masvidal and won his last 7 of 8 fights in the UFC, and he said he would like to retire in ONE Championship."

"Also, Khabib's younger brother, Osman Nurmagomedov, who is 9-0 and one of the best prospects in the world, called me. Even me and Khabib talked about having him – after his next fight – to join ONE."

Aung La N Sang’s Top 5 Knockouts www.youtube.com

Abdelaziz is excited about the organization and the future. He is enamored with athletes like Garry Tonan and ONE Middleweight and Light Heavyweight World Champion Aung La N Sang. The CEO of Dominance MMA even sees a potential trilogy bout between Demetrious Johnson and Henry Cejudo being on the table now that he is present.

"I'm excited about the relationship with ONE Championship. ONE is the most beautiful garage in the world, and I am the best mechanic in the world, and I got nothing on my truck but Ferraris and Lamborghinis," said Abdelaziz.

"Some of the best fighters will come and show why we are doing this amazing partnership and why they are fighting in ONE Championship. It's going to be nothing but first-class, and it's going to be spectacular."

"Everyone is going to be happy. It will be great for the sport and the fighters. The fighters always come first in my heart, and that is how I feel ONE treats their fighters."

Demetrious Johnson - Mixed-Martial Arts Superstar

one championship

Talks About Being a Smaller Fighter in a Combat Sport Ruled by Giants

At first glance, most people — most martial artists, even — will zero in on the smaller person in any fight and deem him or her to be at a distinct disadvantage. It's a natural tendency to draw this conclusion based on obvious attributes such as height, weight and reach. However, that tendency does not always lead to accurate conclusions.

Keep Reading Show less

The Most Decorated Fighters in Diamond Nationals History

sport karate
scontent-dfw5-2.xx.fbcdn.net

Who has secured the most victories at this historic sport karate tournament?

The Diamond Nationals World Karate Championships is one of the most prestigious martial arts tournaments in the world. Winning the coveted Diamond Ring is a dream come true for any sport karate competitor. The event has done an incredible job of documenting sport karate history with a list of every Diamond Nationals champion. This article ranks many legendary point fighters based on their total Diamond Nationals victories according to the official website of the event, available here. Superfights, a special point fighting division that was exclusive to the Diamonds, has been taken into account in addition to regular overall grand championships. Keep reading to find out who the greatest ring collectors in point fighting history are.

Keep Reading Show less

Kelly McCann Shows You How to Handle Handshakes

combatives
d36ai2hkxl16us.cloudfront.net

One of the first rules of self-defense is that you must realize when a situation has gone bad and be able to respond quickly. These techniques, demonstrated by Kelly McCann, show a situation that starts out with something most of us do commonly: shake hands.

Keep Reading Show less

BREAKING: NASKA Releases COVID-19 Safety Plan for Remaining Events

naska.com

Following the cancellation or postponement of multiple NASKA events, the world's premier sport karate circuit has announced a safety plan for operating tournaments during COVID-19.

The North American Sport Karate Association has announced their COVID-19 safety plan just three weeks before the Battle of Atlanta World Karate Championships. The regulations are based off of those set in place by Disney and will be enforced in addition to local and state guidelines. Keep reading to find out some of the highlights of these new precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.


