Former U.S. Judo Team Member Alexa Liddie Passes Away

Alexa Liddie
USA Judo has reported the death, last week, of former American team judoka Alexa Liddie at the age of 30. She competed internationally as a member of the U.S. senior national team from 2010-2013 including an appearance at the 2013 World Judo Championships in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Liddie is the daughter of Edward Liddie, who won a bronze medal in judo at the 1984 Olympics and serves as the Director of Athletic Performance for USA Judo. Her mother, Tammie, had also been an elite judo competitor. The cause of Liddie's death has not been reported.

Black Belt Magazine Celebrates 60 Years of Martial Arts Coverage

Black Belt Magazine has a storied history that dates back all the way to 1961, making 2021 the 60th Anniversary of the world's leading magazine of martial arts. To celebrate six decades of legendary martial arts coverage, take a trip down memory lane by scrolling through some of the most influential covers ever published. From the creators of martial art styles, to karate tournament heroes, to superstars on the silver screen, and everything in between, the iconic covers of Black Belt Magazine act as a time capsule for so many important moments and figures in martial arts history. Keep reading to view the full list of these classic issues.

YouTuber to Box Former UFC Welterweight Champion

Jake Paul Tyron Woodley
Social media personality Jake Paul, who first found fame on YouTube, is set for a boxing match with former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. As reported by The Athletic and confirmed by ESPN's Ariel Helwani, both combatants have signed the deal and agreed to box at 190 pounds on August 28th.

Paul has already knocked out one UFC fighter, sending Ben Askren to the canvas in under two minutes on April 17th. The bout with Woodley comes as a result of some trash talk that occurred in the locker room between Woodley and Paul's team as The Problem Child was warming up for the Askren match.

The Truth Behind Tradition: How The Past Changes Your Future

Don't you just want to try your great-great-great-great-great-great grandmother's recipe from the Paleolithic era?

Obviously, if it is old, it must be perfect--even if it means having to scavenge meat from wooly mammals and eating it with never-been-washed hands.

Er, right?

Maybe that isn't always true.

Unfortunately, many of us martial artists feel the equivalent. At times, we swear by our traditions--or even our entire style--simply because they are steeped in history.

Old martial art traditions (such as specialized bows, the usage of foreign phrases, and moving the body in specific ways) have many important offerings to the modern man, including legitimate self defense tactics and movement concepts, but only if we properly study them.

