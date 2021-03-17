SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the world largest magazine of martial arts.

ONE Championship: Silva and Minowa's Road to Fists of Fury III

mixed martial arts
Alex Silva
cdn.onefc.com

Former ONE Strawweight World Champion Alex "Little Rock" Silva will be back on his grind at ONE: Fists Of Fury III, a previously recorded event against a rising youngster.

Silva is still one of the division's top athletes, currently ranked at #5 in the official ONE Championship athlete rankings. A victory will prove he is ready to make another push up the ranks, but the matchup could be a changing of the guard with the 21-year-old Japanese athlete ushering in a new wave of talent.

Minowa is on a five-bout win streak and is coming off a successful ONE debut against rising star Lito Adiwang.

The Japanese athlete would make a strong case to steal Silva's ranking with a win and become a true contender to Joshua Pacio's crown.

Silva vs. Minowa is not a clash of styles as much as it is a clash of eras. The vet defending his spot against the rookie. Who can make their push in 2021?

Ahead of their strawweight clash, see how each athlete made his way to Singapore for the event. Watch their roads to ONE: Fists Of Fury III and see what makes each athlete one of the world's best.

Alex Silva vs. Hiroba Minowa | Road To ONE: FISTS OF FURY III

The matchup will be part of a six-bout card featuring athletes from around the world. It will be the fourth mixed martial arts contest on the card before the co-main and main events showcase ONE Super Series action under the bright lights of ONE.

ONE: Fists Of Fury III will air on B/R Live on Friday, March 19, at 8:30 a.m. EST/5:30 a.m. EST.

Related Articles Around the Web
Sign up for our weekly newsletter!
Stay up to date in the martial arts community with news from around the world, techniques of all styles and all around guiding you in your martial arts journey