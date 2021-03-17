ONE Championship: Silva and Minowa's Road to Fists of Fury III
Former ONE Strawweight World Champion Alex "Little Rock" Silva will be back on his grind at ONE: Fists Of Fury III, a previously recorded event against a rising youngster.
Minowa is on a five-bout win streak and is coming off a successful ONE debut against rising star Lito Adiwang.
The Japanese athlete would make a strong case to steal Silva's ranking with a win and become a true contender to Joshua Pacio's crown.
Silva vs. Minowa is not a clash of styles as much as it is a clash of eras. The vet defending his spot against the rookie. Who can make their push in 2021?
Ahead of their strawweight clash, see how each athlete made his way to Singapore for the event. Watch their roads to ONE: Fists Of Fury III and see what makes each athlete one of the world's best.
Alex Silva vs. Hiroba Minowa | Road To ONE: FISTS OF FURY III
The matchup will be part of a six-bout card featuring athletes from around the world. It will be the fourth mixed martial arts contest on the card before the co-main and main events showcase ONE Super Series action under the bright lights of ONE.
ONE: Fists Of Fury III will air on B/R Live on Friday, March 19, at 8:30 a.m. EST/5:30 a.m. EST.