Kung Fu-Themed Movie Theater Coming to New York

Alamo Drafthouse
Upscale movie theater chain Alamo Drafthouse announced they were expanding nationwide with seven new locations, including a kung fu-themed movie theater set to open this spring in Staten Island, N.Y. The New York location will feature nine screens and, as with other Alamo Drafthouse theaters, will offer a full menu and drinks delivered right to patrons' seats.

More importantly to martial arts fans, the theater chain is teaming up with founding member of the kung fu-influenced hip hop group Wu Tang Clan, RZA, to open the Flying Guillotine Bar in the lobby. The bar will showcase kung fu film history while being filled with martial arts memorabilia. It will also include a free video rental store stocked with martial arts films.

3 Great Donnie Yen Movies (That Aren’t Ip Man)

Donnie Yen
Flash Point
The film Ip Man (2008) secured the place of actor/Black Belt Hall of Famer Donnie Yen in the pantheon of martial arts-action heroes. Yen’s incredible portrayal of the legendary wing chun kung fu master delivered action scenes with exciting martial arts and jaw-dropping stunts. Although the film generated three sequels, each arguably as good as the original, they are not the only great martial arts-action movies by Yen. Selected below are three great Donnie Yen films that aren’t Ip Man.
MMA Opinion: The Fine Line Between Caveats and Caviar

Conor McGregor
Recruiters for sports have been known to say something like the following after a prospect is recruited and the team building begins: “You used to be the man when I came and found you, but now, I have all of the men.“ This is intended to illicit humility in the athlete who may think himself above his team. Well, imagine your coach is Phil Jackson and that team is a Michael Jordan Bulls team. Maybe the Zen-master would not have had to say such things because the rest of the locker-room knew what was up. Imagine being the man and then being on a team with the actual man.
Rich Franklin Details His Experience On ‘The Apprentice’

Rich Franklin
The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition has made its global debut on Netflix. The inaugural 13-episode season of the show premiered on February 1 in more than 150 countries.
