Judo Coach Accused of Domestic Assault on French Olympian

news
Alain Schmitt
images.bfmtv.com The Indian Paper
Judo coach Alain Schmitt was released by a French court Tuesday after being arrested over the weekend for domestic violence against his girlfriend, Olympic judoka Margaux Pinot. The incident has provoked outrage in the French judo community and the possible loss of Schmitt's new position as coach of the Israeli women's team.

Schmitt, a bronze medalist at the 2013 World Championships, had been hired to coach the Israeli team just two weeks ago. But late Saturday night he was arrested after allegedly punching Pinot at her apartment. Pinot took to social media displaying photos of a badly bruised face.

It's been reported Schmitt also displayed bruises in court and claims a disagreement ended in a rough judo-style fight with no punches being thrown. However Pinot, a part of the gold medal winning French mixed team at this year's Olympics, said a drunken Schmitt punched her and slammed her head into the floor. Though the court released him citing insufficient evidence, the French prosecutor is appealing the decision. The Israel Judo Association has suspended all contact with Schmitt for the time being.

