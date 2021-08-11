Alain Ngalani Returns at ONE Battleground II

Alain "The Panther" Ngalani is a charismatic character who shines brightest on the global stage. The former multiple-time kickboxing and Muay Thai World Champion will return to ONE Championship at ONE: Battleground II, a previously recorded event, on Friday, August 13.

The heavyweight will step back into the mixed martial arts realm to welcome undefeated promotional newcomer Thomas Narmo.

"The Panther" has continued to wow his fans both in and out of the Circle. His Instagram page is filled with fun videos showcasing his insane athleticism, and his record in ONE speaks for itself.

Ngalani has seen his fair share of success and holds a perfect 100% finishing rate. His bouts inside the Circle are always exciting. The Cameroon native has seen incredible action in both mixed martial arts and under the ONE Super Series umbrella.

At ONE: Battleground II, Ngalani gets the chance to hand the new face on the scene his first professional loss while putting himself back in the thick of the hunt. Fireworks are almost guaranteed with his history under the bright lights.

Ngalani is a showman and a top-tier athlete. The matchup will provide a stiff test for Narmo while having significant implications on the heavyweight division.

Need a refresher on how dangerous "The Panther" is inside the Circle?

Enjoy these highlights of some of his most incredible moments, courtesy of ONE, and make sure to watch his upcoming heavyweight tussle against "The Last Viking" on Friday.

ONE: Battleground II will air on Bleacher Report, Bleacher Report YouTube, and the Bleacher Report app on Friday, August 13, at 8:30 a.m. EST?5:30 a.m. PST.

A FREAK OF NATURE 🤯 Alain Ngalani's INSANE Highlights

Before heavyweight superstar Alain Ngalani returns to action at ONE: BATTLEGROUND II, relive "The Panther's" WILDEST highlights in The Home of Martial Arts, ...
