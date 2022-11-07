ONE 163 Akimoto vs. Petchtanong Full Fight Card Announced
On Saturday, November 19, ONE Championship brings ONE 163: Akimoto vs. Petchtanong to the masses and the card will light up the Singapore Indoor Stadium with 12 bouts capped off by two championship contests.
On the marquee is ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Hiroki Akimoto. The Japanese striking sensation will defend his crown against Petchtanong Petchfergus in the evening’s main event. But it will be heavyweight thunder setting the stage for the two exceptional athletes.
Roman Kryklia and Iraj Azizpour will duke it out in the championship final of the ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix. Both men picked up big victories in the semifinals to set up this rematch. The matchup will be a trilogy bout for the two powerful strikers, with the series even at one win each.
Japanese mixed martial arts luminaries Shinya Aoki and Yushin Okami will also compete on the main card against Saygid Izagakhmaev and Aung La N Sang, respectively. Also bolstering the main card will be Yuya Wakamatsu taking on Woo Sung Hoon and Itsuki Hirata battling Ham Seo Hee.
The lead card will provide six bouts to get the evening started with a bang. Milena Kaori and Bianco Basilio compete in a strawweight submission grappling contest, Bruno Chaves takes on Ahmed Krnjic in the heavyweight kickboxing division, and Asahi Shinagawa battles Rui Botelho in a strawweight Muay Thai matchup.
The other three lead card bouts all take place under mixed martial arts rules. Kirill Gorobets meets Bruno Pucci, Ahmed Mujtaba competes against Abraao Amorim, and Kwon Won Il will slug it out against Mark Abelardo.
ONE 163: Akimoto vs. Petchtanong will air live and free on watch.onefc.com at 5:30 a.m. ET/2:30 a.m. PT on Saturday, November 19.
ONE 163 Main Card
ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Championship: Hiroki Akimoto vs. Petchtanong Petchferugs
ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Final: Roman Kryklia vs. Iraj Azizpour
Shinya Aoki vs. Saygid Izagakhmaev
Yushin Okami vs. Aung La N Sang
Itsuki Hirata vs. Ham Seo Hee
Yuya Wakamatsu vs. Woo Sung Hoon
ONE 163 Lead Card
Kwon Won Il vs. Mark Abelardo
Ahmed Mujtaba vs. Abraao Amorim
Asahi Shinagawa vs. Rui Botelho
Bruno Chaves vs. Ahmed Krnjic
Milena Kaori vs. Bianco Basilio
Kirill Gorobets vs. Bruno Pucci
- Angela Lee Plans 'Iconic' Night Aganinst Xiong Jing Nan At ONE on ... ›
- ONE Championship Secures Landmark Deal With Prime Video ... ›
- Former UFC Fighters Struggle in ONE Championship - Black Belt ... ›