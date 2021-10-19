Martial Arts Program Wins AI Competition
October 19 | 2021
An artificial intelligence program to improve martial arts won the grand prize at an international AI competition held in Shanghai, China Saturday. A program called "The teaching and evaluation system of martial arts based on body posture recognition and machine learning" created by Li Lufei from Shanghai Nanyang Model High School and Wu Keyu from the High School Affiliated to Fudan University shared the title with another AI program on drones powered by OpenCV.
The competition, hosted by the artificial intelligence software company SenseTime, was for primary and secondary school AI enthusiasts and attracted more than 600 entrants from around the world. Wu, the co-designer of the winning program, said, "Through this competition, I have gained a better understanding of the powerful impact from AI and humans working together to build novel solutions that will create a better tomorrow for human society."
That is, until the martial arts trained Terminator robots show up.
