Martial Arts Program Wins AI Competition

news
Artificial Intelligence
cdn.pixabay.com geralt
An artificial intelligence program to improve martial arts won the grand prize at an international AI competition held in Shanghai, China Saturday. A program called "The teaching and evaluation system of martial arts based on body posture recognition and machine learning" created by Li Lufei from Shanghai Nanyang Model High School and Wu Keyu from the High School Affiliated to Fudan University shared the title with another AI program on drones powered by OpenCV.

The competition, hosted by the artificial intelligence software company SenseTime, was for primary and secondary school AI enthusiasts and attracted more than 600 entrants from around the world. Wu, the co-designer of the winning program, said, "Through this competition, I have gained a better understanding of the powerful impact from AI and humans working together to build novel solutions that will create a better tomorrow for human society."

That is, until the martial arts trained Terminator robots show up.

No Charges to Be Brought Against UFC Legend Chuck Liddell

news
Chuck Liddell
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Chuck_Liddell_in_Santa_Monica-California_2005_photo_by_Ithaka_Darin_Pappas.jpg
After he was arrested last week for domestic battery, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office has elected not to pursue a case against retired UFC fighter Chuck Liddell due to a lack of sufficient evidence. No charges will be brought against Liddell or his wife, Heidi Northcott, relating to the dispute which caused police to be summoned to their home and ended in Liddell's arrest.
MMA Opinion: Not the Face

mma opinion
MMA Gloves
cdn.pixabay.com AV_Photographer
Did you grow up in an area with that classic combat sport that tested the mettle of young people to their core? Was it named the same thing where you lived: Two for Flinching? The sport where kids raised in questionable environments, kids with a confused sense of comradery, or just plain ol' mean kids would approach a friend (strange label to employ), pretend to punch them and stop just shy of contact (most of the time)? Of course, the test for success or failure being measured as faux punch thrower observes that innate reaction of fast-twitch nerve firing reflexes called a flinch. If a flinch is seen, it is a fail. And by the way, how is it not a conflict of interest here that the judge of the flinch also gets to throw the punch if he sees it? We thought MMA judging needed work! The cost for failure is two Mike Tyson-level punches to the shoulder. How did you do at this competition?
Ebb and Flow: Being a Professional Athlete (martial arts edition)

sport karate
Sammy Smith
Century Martial Arts
Ever since I was four years old martial arts has grown into becoming a large part of my identity. When I first started kenpo karate, I had no idea that this would become a passion which would then turn into something my life revolves around. As I continued my training, I became more and more serious about the art and soon found myself entering competitions.
